Assurant, Inc.

ASSURANT, INC.

(AIZ)
Assurant : Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividends on its Common and Preferred Stock

07/09/2020 | 01:02pm EDT

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases, announced that its Board of Directors declared dividends on its common and preferred stock as follows:

Common - a quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 22, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 31, 2020.

Preferred - a quarterly dividend of $1.6250 per share of 6.50% mandatory convertible preferred stock. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 1, 2020.

Future dividend declarations will be made at the discretion of the Assurant Board of Directors and will be dependent upon the company’s earnings, financial condition, capital requirements, future prospects, regulatory and other restrictions, among other factors.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases. Anticipating the evolving needs of consumers, Assurant partners with the world’s leading brands to develop innovative products and services and to deliver an enhanced customer experience. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant offers mobile device solutions; extended service contracts; vehicle protection services; pre-funded funeral insurance; renters insurance; lender-placed insurance products; and other specialty products. The Assurant Foundation strengthens communities by supporting charitable partners that help protect where people live and can thrive, connect with local resources, inspire inclusion and prepare leaders of the future.

Learn more at assurant.com or on Twitter @AssurantNews.

###


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 378 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 2 210 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
Yield 2020 2,56%
Capitalization 6 009 M 6 009 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 13 900
Free-Float 36,5%
Chart ASSURANT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Assurant, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSURANT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 132,00 $
Last Close Price 100,74 $
Spread / Highest target 46,9%
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan B. Colberg President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elaine D. Rosen Non-Executive Chairman
Gene E. Mergelmeyer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard S. Dziadzio Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Joseph A. Surber Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSURANT, INC.-23.15%6 009
ALLIANZ SE-16.22%85 256
CHUBB LIMITED-17.86%57 711
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-3.64%55 207
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-14.88%53 621
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-41.85%25 710
