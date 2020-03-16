Assurant : Our Global Response to COVID-19

As a global organization, we have been actively monitoring the developments of the rapidly evolving situation resulting from COVID-19. Throughout this period of uncertainty, we have acted swiftly and deliberately to safeguard our employees, customers and business operations in line with our Assurant values.

We believe that we must continue to do our part to stem the spread of the virus, while also minimizing any disruptions to our operations. To that end, as the virus moved from east to west across the world, we implemented a regional, then global ban on business travel and established work-from-home protocols for employees that are able to do so, at least through March 31, 2020. For those employees that need to work in our global facilities, we've continued to enforce safety and hygiene protocols, such as social distancing, per the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization, to safeguard our employees.

Communication throughout this time of uncertainty has been paramount. In addition to communicating with our employees, we have been in direct and regular contact with our clients, who also are experiencing the challenges of COVID-19, to ensure we do the utmost to support them and their end-consumers.

Beyond the needs of our employees and customers, we also have been active in maintaining our support within our local communities by delivering on our charitable contributions and commitments.

We are grateful for how our Assurant leadership and employees have responded to the challenges presented and their steadfast dedication to our customers. In the weeks ahead, we will continue to evaluate additional actions as the situation evolves. We currently plan to discuss any potential impact from COVID-19 as part of our first quarter 2020 earnings release scheduled for May 5, 2020.

