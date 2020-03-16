Log in
Assurant : Our Global Response to COVID-19

03/16/2020

As a global organization, we have been actively monitoring the developments of the rapidly evolving situation resulting from COVID-19. Throughout this period of uncertainty, we have acted swiftly and deliberately to safeguard our employees, customers and business operations in line with our Assurant values.

We believe that we must continue to do our part to stem the spread of the virus, while also minimizing any disruptions to our operations. To that end, as the virus moved from east to west across the world, we implemented a regional, then global ban on business travel and established work-from-home protocols for employees that are able to do so, at least through March 31, 2020. For those employees that need to work in our global facilities, we've continued to enforce safety and hygiene protocols, such as social distancing, per the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization, to safeguard our employees.

Communication throughout this time of uncertainty has been paramount. In addition to communicating with our employees, we have been in direct and regular contact with our clients, who also are experiencing the challenges of COVID-19, to ensure we do the utmost to support them and their end-consumers.

Beyond the needs of our employees and customers, we also have been active in maintaining our support within our local communities by delivering on our charitable contributions and commitments.

We are grateful for how our Assurant leadership and employees have responded to the challenges presented and their steadfast dedication to our customers. In the weeks ahead, we will continue to evaluate additional actions as the situation evolves. We currently plan to discuss any potential impact from COVID-19 as part of our first quarter 2020 earnings release scheduled for May 5, 2020.

Media Contact:
Linda Recupero
Senior Vice President, Enterprise Communication
212.859.7005 (O)
201.519.9773 (M)
linda.recupero@assurant.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Sean Moshier
Director, Investor Relations
212.859.5831 (O)
914.204.2253 (M)
sean.moshier@assurant.com

Assurant Inc. published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 13:52:08 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 593 M
EBIT 2020 877 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 2 010 M
Yield 2020 2,43%
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
P/E ratio 2021 9,69x
EV / Sales2020 0,78x
EV / Sales2021 0,74x
Capitalization 6 253 M
Managers
NameTitle
Alan B. Colberg President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elaine D. Rosen Non-Executive Chairman
Gene E. Mergelmeyer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard S. Dziadzio Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Joseph A. Surber Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSURANT, INC.-20.25%6 253
ALLIANZ SE-32.73%67 785
CHUBB LIMITED-21.71%55 069
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-11.46%49 704
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP-26.95%45 049
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-44.48%24 893
