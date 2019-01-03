Assured Guaranty : Kroll Bond Rating Agency Affirms Assured Guaranty Municipal's AA+ Financial Strength Rating and Assigns Assured Guaranty (Europe) plc a AA+ Financial Strength Rating Both with Stable Outlooks

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) affirmed its insurance financial
strength rating of AA+ for Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. (AGM), and
assigned Assured Guaranty (Europe) plc (AGE), a wholly owned subsidiary
of AGM, a AA+ insurance financial strength rating, both with Stable
Outlooks. AGM is a financial guaranty subsidiary of Assured Guaranty
Ltd. (together with its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty)(NYSE:AGO).
KBRA noted the following key strengths supporting AGM’s and AGE’s AA+
rating:
-
AGM’s substantial claims paying resources and proven management team,
and a corporate governance framework and credit and risk management
processes considered to be strong and reflective of industry best
practices.
-
AGE’s local management team that exhibits extensive financial guaranty
expertise in key sectors of the European market, and a financial
position that is strong due to a combination of intragroup reinsurance
and support arrangements, which serve to bolster the company’s
stand-alone capital base.
-
AGM’s and AGE’s ability to withstand KBRA’s stress case loss analysis
which incorporates significant deterioration across multiple sectors
across the breadth their insured portfolios.
-
Additionally, while KBRA acknowledged that some recent developments in
Puerto Rico may signal a more positive path going forward, their
analysis incorporated higher severity assumptions applicable to AGM’s
Puerto Rico exposure than their current stress scenario. Based on
those higher assumptions, KBRA determined that these results were
consistent with AGM’s rating, and that ultimate loss recoveries would
have to approach zero to place downward pressure on AGM’s rating.
“We are pleased that KBRA has once again recognized the strength of the
Assured Guaranty franchise by affirming AGM’s strong AA+ rating,
reflecting the high level of protection available to investors in
AGM-insured bonds and by assigning AGE a AA+ rating based on its strong
corporate governance structure, experienced underwriting team and robust
capital support from AGM,” said Dominic Frederico, President and CEO of
Assured Guaranty.
AGM and AGE affiliates Assured Guaranty Corp. (AGC) and Municipal
Assurance Corp. (MAC) are rated AA and AA+, respectively, with Stable
Outlooks by KBRA. Additionally, AGM, AGC, MAC, and AGE are all rated AA
with Stable Outlooks by S&P.
Assured Guaranty is the leading provider of financial guaranty
insurance. Including AGM and its affiliates, the group has $12 billion
of claims-paying resources. Assured Guaranty generates approximately
$400 million of annual investment income from its high-quality,
fixed-income investment portfolio. On average, $2 billion of municipal
bonds insured by Assured Guaranty companies trade each week.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
Any forward-looking statements made in this press release reflect
Assured Guaranty’s current views with respect to future events and are
made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and
uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from
those set forth in these statements. These risks and uncertainties
include, but are not limited to, those resulting from Assured Guaranty’s
inability to maintain its current financial ratings; further actions
that the rating agencies may take with respect to the financial strength
ratings of Assured Guaranty; adverse developments in Assured Guaranty’s
insured or investment portfolio; and other risks and uncertainties that
have not been identified at this time, management’s response to these
factors, and other risk factors identified in Assured Guaranty’s filings
with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not
to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are
made as of January 3, 2019. Assured Guaranty undertakes no obligation to
publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a
result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as
required by law.
Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a publicly traded (NYSE: AGO) Bermuda-based
holding company. Its operating subsidiaries provide credit enhancement
products to the U.S. and international public finance, infrastructure
and structured finance markets. More information on Assured Guaranty
Ltd. and its subsidiaries can be found at AssuredGuaranty.com.
