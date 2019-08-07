Assured Guaranty Ltd. : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 per Common Share

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per common share. The dividend is payable on September 4, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 21, 2019.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a publicly traded Bermuda-based holding company. Its operating subsidiaries provide credit enhancement products to the U.S. and international public finance, infrastructure and structured finance markets. More information on Assured Guaranty and its subsidiaries can be found at AssuredGuaranty.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005548/en/