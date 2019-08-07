Log in
ASSURED GUARANTY LTD.

(AGO)
Assured Guaranty Ltd. : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 per Common Share

08/07/2019 | 11:03am EDT

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per common share. The dividend is payable on September 4, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 21, 2019.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a publicly traded Bermuda-based holding company. Its operating subsidiaries provide credit enhancement products to the U.S. and international public finance, infrastructure and structured finance markets. More information on Assured Guaranty and its subsidiaries can be found at AssuredGuaranty.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 875 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 288 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,68%
P/E ratio 2019 16,3x
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,99x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,10x
Capitalization 4 360 M
Technical analysis trends ASSURED GUARANTY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 54,25  $
Last Close Price 42,96  $
Spread / Highest target 51,3%
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dominic John Frederico Deputy Chairman, President & CEO
Francisco Lopes Borges Chairman
Robert Adam Bailenson Chief Financial Officer
Kirk Edmunds Chief Information Officer
G. Lawrence Buhl Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSURED GUARANTY LTD.9.48%4 360
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES20.19%38 006
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC8.36%37 299
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION25.70%34 193
SAMPO-4.40%22 831
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC11.46%18 723
