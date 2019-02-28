Assured Guaranty Ltd. : Reports Results for Fourth Quarter 2018 and Full Year 2018

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) (AGL and, together with its
consolidated entities, Assured Guaranty or the Company) announced today
its financial results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018
(fourth quarter 2018) and the year ended December 31, 2018 (FY 2018).
“Assured Guaranty continued to be the leading financial guarantor in
2018, successfully executing on its strategic priorities while
maintaining its strong financial position and creating more shareholder
value,” said Dominic Frederico, President and CEO. “By writing new
business in all of our financial guaranty markets - U.S. public finance,
international infrastructure finance and structured finance - and
additionally reinsuring the preponderance of a legacy guarantor’s
insured portfolio, we drove a 129% year-over-year increase in PVP to
bring our new business production to a level not seen since 2008.”
1 Please see “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
When a financial measure is described as "operating," it is a non-GAAP
financial measure.
|
Summary Financial Results
|
(in millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
88
|
|
|
$
|
52
|
|
|
$
|
521
|
|
|
$
|
730
|
Non-GAAP operating income (1)
|
|
92
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
482
|
|
|
661
|
Gain (loss) related to the effect of consolidating
financial guaranty variable interest entities (FG
VIE consolidation) included in non-GAAP
operating income
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
2
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per diluted share
|
|
$
|
0.83
|
|
|
$
|
0.44
|
|
|
$
|
4.68
|
|
|
$
|
5.96
|
Non-GAAP operating income (1) per diluted share
|
|
0.87
|
|
|
0.77
|
|
|
4.34
|
|
|
5.41
|
Gain (loss) related to FG VIE consolidation
included in non-GAAP operating income per
diluted share
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
0.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average diluted shares
|
|
106.4
|
|
|
118.9
|
|
|
111.3
|
|
|
122.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross written premiums (GWP)
|
|
$
|
96
|
|
|
$
|
72
|
|
|
$
|
612
|
|
|
$
|
307
|
Present value of new business production
(PVP) (1)
|
|
96
|
|
|
77
|
|
|
663
|
|
|
289
|
Gross par written
|
|
4,850
|
|
|
4,776
|
|
|
24,624
|
|
|
18,024
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
Per Share
|
|
Amount
|
|
Per Share
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
6,555
|
|
|
$
|
63.23
|
|
|
$
|
6,839
|
|
|
$
|
58.95
|
|
Non-GAAP operating shareholders' equity (1)
|
|
6,342
|
|
|
61.17
|
|
|
6,521
|
|
|
56.20
|
|
Non-GAAP adjusted book value (1)
|
|
8,922
|
|
|
86.06
|
|
|
9,020
|
|
|
77.74
|
|
Gain (loss) related to FG VIE consolidation
included in non-GAAP operating shareholders'
equity
|
|
3
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
Gain (loss) related to FG VIE consolidation
included in non-GAAP adjusted book value
|
|
(15
|
)
|
|
(0.15
|
)
|
|
(14
|
)
|
|
(0.12
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares outstanding
|
|
103.7
|
|
|
|
|
116.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
________________________________________________
(1) Please see “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end
of this press release.
Fourth Quarter Results
GAAP Financial Information
Net income for fourth quarter 2018 was $88 million, compared with net
income of $52 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2017
(fourth quarter 2017). Net income increased, mainly due to a lower
effective tax rate, lower loss and loss adjustment expenses (LAE) and
higher fair value gains on committed capital securities (CCS), offset in
part by lower premium accelerations and foreign exchange losses in
fourth quarter 2018.
The effective tax rate was 12.8% for fourth quarter 2018, compared with
66.6% for fourth quarter 2017. The lower effective tax rate in fourth
quarter 2018 was primarily due to a lower statutory corporate tax rate
in United States (U.S.) jurisdictions compared with fourth quarter 2017,
and a provisional expense of $61 million attributable to the estimated
effect of tax reform under the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the Tax Act)
recorded in fourth quarter 2017. The effective tax rate fluctuates from
period to period based on the proportion of income in different tax
jurisdictions.
Loss and LAE was $21 million in fourth quarter 2018, compared with $34
million in fourth quarter 2017. The loss and LAE in both periods was
primarily related to Puerto Rico exposures. The loss and LAE in fourth
quarter 2017 was partially offset by a gain on the settlement of a
breach of representations and warranties (R&W) claim.
Fair value gains on CCS were $17 million in fourth quarter 2018,
compared with $2 million in fourth quarter 2017. Fair value of CCS is
heavily affected by, and in part fluctuates with, changes in market
interest rates, credit spreads and other market factors and are not
expected to result in an economic gain or loss.
Net earned premiums in fourth quarter 2018 were $125 million, compared
with $178 million in fourth quarter 2017. The decline was due to reduced
refunding activity.
Foreign exchange gains and losses primarily relate to premiums
receivable, driven by changes in the exchange rate of the British pound
sterling relative to the U.S. dollar. Fourth quarter 2018 foreign
exchange losses were $15 million, compared with gains of $8 million in
fourth quarter 2017.
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
Net earned premiums
|
|
$
|
125
|
|
|
$
|
178
|
|
Net investment income
|
|
100
|
|
|
96
|
|
Net realized investment gains (losses)
|
|
(18
|
)
|
|
(14
|
)
|
Net change in fair value of credit derivatives
|
|
9
|
|
|
5
|
|
Fair value gains (losses) on FG VIEs
|
|
3
|
|
|
5
|
|
Other income (loss)
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
11
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
214
|
|
|
281
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
Loss and LAE
|
|
21
|
|
|
34
|
|
Amortization of deferred acquisition costs
|
|
4
|
|
|
6
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
23
|
|
|
24
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
65
|
|
|
61
|
|
Total expenses
|
|
113
|
|
|
125
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
101
|
|
|
156
|
|
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
|
13
|
|
|
104
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
88
|
|
|
$
|
52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Economic Loss Development
Net economic loss development in fourth quarter 2018 included a benefit
of $17 million related to U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities
(RMBS) as a result of improved performance of the underlying collateral.
This was offset by increased loss and LAE for certain Puerto Rico and
other structured finance exposures. The economic development
attributable to changes in discount rates was a benefit of $2 million
for fourth quarter 2018.
|
Roll Forward of Net Expected Loss to be Paid (1)
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Expected
Loss to be Paid
(Recovered) as
of September 30,
2018
|
|
Economic Loss
Development/
(Benefit)
|
|
Losses
(Paid)/
Recovered
|
|
Net Expected
Loss to be Paid
(Recovered) as
of December 31,
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Public finance
|
|
|
$
|
870
|
|
|
$
|
6
|
|
|
$
|
(12
|
)
|
|
$
|
864
|
U.S. RMBS
|
|
|
303
|
|
|
(17
|
)
|
|
7
|
|
|
293
|
Other structured finance
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
26
|
Total
|
|
|
$
|
1,191
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
(8
|
)
|
|
$
|
1,183
________________________________________________
(1) Economic loss development represents the change in net expected loss
to be paid attributable to the effects of changes in assumptions based
on observed market trends, changes in discount rates, accretion of
discount and the economic effects of loss mitigation efforts. Economic
loss development is the principal measure that the Company uses to
evaluate the loss experience in its insured portfolio. Expected loss to
be paid includes all transactions insured by the Company, whether
written in insurance or credit derivative form, regardless of the
accounting model prescribed under accounting principles generally
accepted in the United States of America (GAAP).
New Business Production
GWP relates to both financial guaranty insurance and non-financial
guaranty insurance contracts. Credit derivatives are accounted for at
fair value and therefore not included in GWP. Financial guaranty GWP
includes amounts collected upfront on new business written, the present
value of future premiums on new business written (discounted at risk
free rates), as well as the effects of changes in the estimated lives of
transactions in the inforce book of business. Non-financial guaranty GWP
is recorded as premiums are received. Non-GAAP PVP includes upfront
premiums and future installments on new business that are estimated at
the time of issuance, discounted at 6% for all contracts, whether in
insurance or credit derivative form.
|
New Business Production
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended December 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
GWP
|
|
PVP (1)
|
|
Gross Par
Written
|
|
GWP
|
|
PVP (1)
|
|
Gross Par
Written
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Public finance - U.S.
|
|
$
|
93
|
|
|
$
|
89
|
|
|
$
|
4,555
|
|
|
$
|
58
|
|
|
$
|
59
|
|
|
$
|
4,367
|
Public finance - non-U.S.
|
|
4
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
116
|
Structured finance - U.S.
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
1
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
7
|
|
|
246
|
Structured finance - non-U.S.
|
|
—
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
174
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
47
|
Total
|
|
$
|
96
|
|
|
$
|
96
|
|
|
$
|
4,850
|
|
|
$
|
72
|
|
|
$
|
77
|
|
|
$
|
4,776
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
________________________________________________
(1) PVP and Gross Par Written in the table above are based on "close
date," when the transaction settles. Please see “Explanation of Non-GAAP
Financial Measures” at the end of this press release.
The increase in GWP was attributable to U.S. public finance new business
production in fourth quarter 2018, which included two large transactions
and higher levels of secondary market guarantees. Assured Guaranty once
again guaranteed the majority of insured par issued.
Outside the U.S., the Company generated $6 million in public finance and
structured finance PVP in fourth quarter 2018, including a United
Kingdom social housing financing. This is the thirteenth consecutive
quarter that the Company generated non-U.S. PVP.
Quarterly business activity in the international infrastructure and
structured finance sectors is influenced by typically long lead times
and therefore may vary from quarter to quarter.
Other Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Non-GAAP operating income was $92 million in fourth quarter 2018,
compared with $91 million in fourth quarter 2017. Non-GAAP operating
income increased mainly due to the effects of the Tax Act, offset in
part by lower net earned premiums and higher loss expense.
Year-to-Date Results
GAAP Financial Information
Net income was $521 million for FY 2018, compared with $730 million for
the year ended December 31, 2017 (FY 2017). Net income for 2017 was
higher, primarily due to $402 million in after-tax gains attributable to
commutations, the acquisition of MBIA UK Insurance Limited (MBIA UK)
(MBIA UK Acquisition), and R&W settlements. Excluding these items, net
income increased in FY 2018 compared with FY 2017 mainly due to a lower
effective tax rate and lower loss and LAE, offset in part by lower net
earned premiums, foreign exchange remeasurement losses, net
realized investment losses and losses on the repurchase of debt.
The lower effective tax rate in FY 2018 was primarily due to a lower
statutory corporate tax rate in U.S. jurisdictions compared with FY
2017, and a provisional expense of $61 million attributable to the
estimated effect of tax reform under the Tax Act recorded in fourth
quarter 2017.
Loss and LAE expense was $64 million in FY 2018, compared with $388
million in FY 2017. The expense in FY 2018 mainly related to an increase
in loss and LAE on Puerto Rico exposures, offset in part by the
reduction of loss reserves on exposure to the City of Hartford,
Connecticut, and a benefit on U.S. RMBS exposures. FY 2017 loss and LAE
mainly related to an increase in loss reserves on Puerto Rico exposures,
offset in part by benefits attributable to litigation and R&W
settlements.
Net earned premiums in FY 2018 were $548 million, compared with $690
million in FY 2017. The decline in net earned premiums was primarily due
to reduced refunding activity.
Foreign exchange gains and losses primarily relate to premiums
receivable, driven by changes in the exchange rate of the British pound
sterling relative to the U.S. dollar. FY 2018 foreign exchange losses
were $37 million, compared with gains of $60 million in FY 2017.
Net realized investment losses were $32 million in FY 2018 compared with
gains of $40 million in FY 2017. Realized investments gains in FY 2017
included the gain on sale of the Zohar II 2005-1 notes exchanged in the
MBIA UK Acquisition in January 2017 and other loss mitigation securities.
The loss on the repurchase of debt is related to the purchase by Assured
Guaranty US Holdings Inc. of a portion of the principal amount of
Assured Guaranty Municipal Holdings Inc.'s (AGMH) outstanding Junior
Subordinated Debentures, and represents the difference between the
amount paid to purchase AGMH's debt and the carrying value of the debt,
which includes the unamortized fair value adjustments recorded upon the
acquisition of AGMH in 2009. The loss was $34 million on the repurchase
of $100 million of principal in FY 2018, compared with $9 million loss
on the repurchase of $28 million of principal in FY 2017.
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
Net earned premiums
|
|
$
|
548
|
|
|
$
|
690
|
Net investment income
|
|
398
|
|
|
418
|
Net realized investment gains (losses)
|
|
(32
|
)
|
|
40
|
Net change in fair value of credit derivatives
|
|
112
|
|
|
111
|
Fair value gains (losses) on FG VIEs
|
|
14
|
|
|
30
|
Bargain purchase gain and settlement of pre-existing relationships,
net
|
|
—
|
|
|
58
|
Commutation gains (losses)
|
|
(16
|
)
|
|
328
|
Other income (loss)
|
|
(22
|
)
|
|
64
|
Total revenues
|
|
1,002
|
|
|
1,739
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
Loss and LAE
|
|
64
|
|
|
388
|
Amortization of deferred acquisition costs
|
|
16
|
|
|
19
|
Interest expense
|
|
94
|
|
|
97
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
248
|
|
|
244
|
Total expenses
|
|
422
|
|
|
748
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
580
|
|
|
991
|
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
|
59
|
|
|
261
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
521
|
|
|
$
|
730
|
Economic Loss Development
The economic benefit for FY 2018 was $5 million. The economic benefit in
U.S. RMBS of $69 million was due to improved performance of the
underlying collateral and was partially offset by economic loss
development in the U.S. public finance sector. Economic loss development
in U.S. public finance was primarily attributable to Puerto Rico
exposures, partially offset by a benefit recorded following the State of
Connecticut's agreement to pay the debt service costs of certain bonds
of the City of Hartford, including the bonds insured by the Company. The
economic development attributable to changes in discount rates was a
benefit of $17 million in FY 2018.
|
Roll Forward of Net Expected Loss to be Paid
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Expected
Loss to be Paid
(Recovered) as
of December 31,
2017
|
|
Net Expected
Loss to be Paid
on SGI
Transaction
as of June 1,
2018
|
|
Economic Loss
Development/
(Benefit)
|
|
Losses
(Paid)/
Recovered
|
|
Net Expected
Loss to be Paid
(Recovered) as
of December 31,
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Public finance
|
|
$
|
1,203
|
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
|
$
|
56
|
|
|
$
|
(396
|
)
|
|
$
|
864
|
U.S. RMBS
|
|
73
|
|
|
130
|
|
|
(69
|
)
|
|
159
|
|
|
293
|
Other structured finance
|
|
27
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
26
|
Total
|
|
$
|
1,303
|
|
|
$
|
131
|
|
|
$
|
(5
|
)
|
|
$
|
(246
|
)
|
|
$
|
1,183
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New Business Production
|
New Business Production
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
GWP
|
|
PVP (1)
|
|
Gross Par
Written
|
|
GWP
|
|
PVP (1)
|
|
Gross Par
Written
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Public finance - U.S.
|
|
$
|
320
|
|
|
$
|
391
|
|
|
$
|
19,572
|
|
|
$
|
190
|
|
|
$
|
196
|
|
|
$
|
15,957
|
Public finance - non - U.S.
|
|
115
|
|
|
94
|
|
|
3,817
|
|
|
105
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
1,376
|
Structured finance - U.S.
|
|
167
|
|
|
166
|
|
|
902
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
12
|
|
|
489
|
Structured finance - non-U.S.
|
|
10
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
333
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
202
|
Total
|
|
$
|
612
|
|
|
$
|
663
|
|
|
$
|
24,624
|
|
|
$
|
307
|
|
|
$
|
289
|
|
|
$
|
18,024
________________________________________________
(1) Please see “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end
of this press release.
GWP and PVP for FY 2018 reached 10-year records due to the assumption of
substantially all of the insured portfolio of Syncora Guarantee Inc.
(SGI) (SGI Transaction). The average rating on all new business
production was A- in both FY 2018 and FY 2017.
On a GAAP basis, the SGI Transaction generated GWP of $330 million, plus
$86 million in undiscounted expected future credit derivative revenue,
including transactions with $131 million in expected losses (discounted
at a risk-free rate on a GAAP basis). On a non-GAAP basis, PVP was $391
million, including transactions with expected losses of $83 million
(discounted at 6% consistent with the PVP discount rate). The components
of GWP, PVP and gross par written generated by the SGI Transaction are
presented below.
|
Assumed SGI Insured Portfolio
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GWP
|
|
PVP (1)
|
|
|
|
|
Financial
Guaranty
|
|
Financial
Guaranty
|
|
Credit
Derivatives
|
|
Total
|
|
Gross Par
Written (1)
|
Public Finance—U.S.
|
|
$
|
123
|
|
|
$
|
118
|
|
|
$
|
67
|
|
|
$
|
185
|
|
|
$
|
7,559
|
Public Finance—non-U.S.
|
|
50
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
3,345
|
Structured Finance—U.S.
|
|
157
|
|
|
156
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
156
|
|
|
349
|
Structured Finance—non-U.S.
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
19
|
Total
|
|
$
|
330
|
|
|
$
|
312
|
|
|
$
|
79
|
|
|
$
|
391
|
|
|
$
|
11,272
|
________________________________________________
(1) Please see “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end
of this press release.
Excluding the assumed business from SGI, U.S. public finance PVP was 5%
higher compared with that of FY 2017, despite a 22% decline in new U.S.
municipal bonds issued. In FY 2018, Assured Guaranty once again
guaranteed the majority of U.S. public finance insured par issued.
Outside the U.S., the Company generated $44 million of public finance
PVP in FY 2018, compared with $66 million in FY 2017. In 2018 this
included several infrastructure finance and regulated utilities
transactions, including the Company's first post-financial crisis
transaction in Australia.
In addition, the Company closed insurance and reinsurance aircraft
residual value insurance policies in non-U.S. structured finance new
business in FY 2018 and FY 2017, which represented all of the new
business in FY 2017 and the majority of new business in FY 2018. In
2018, the Company also closed transactions in the commercial real estate
markets, and guaranteed a collateralized loan obligation for the first
time since 2008. Structured finance transactions tend to have long lead
times, causing production levels to vary significantly from period to
period.
Other Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Non-GAAP operating income for FY 2018 was $482 million, compared with
non-GAAP operating income for FY 2017 of $661 million. Similar to net
income results, non-GAAP operating income in FY 2017 included gains
related to commutation, the MBIA UK Acquisition and litigation and R&W
settlements totaling $402 million, after-tax. Excluding these gains,
non-GAAP operating income increased in FY 2018 compared with FY 2017,
mainly due to the effects of the Tax Act and lower loss expense, offset
in part by lower net earned premiums.
On a per-share basis, shareholders' equity increased due to positive
income, as well as the accretive effect of the share repurchase program
that has been in effect since January 2013. Non-GAAP operating
shareholders' equity per share and non-GAAP adjusted book value per
share also benefited from new business production and the SGI
Transaction.
Common Share Repurchases
|
Summary of Share Repurchases
|
(in millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
Number of
Shares
|
|
Average Price
Per Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018 (January 1 - March 31)
|
|
$
|
98
|
|
|
2.79
|
|
|
$
|
35.20
|
2018 (April 1 - June 30)
|
|
152
|
|
|
4.16
|
|
|
36.48
|
2018 (July 1 - September 30)
|
|
130
|
|
|
3.30
|
|
|
39.41
|
2018 (October 1 - December 31)
|
|
120
|
|
|
2.99
|
|
|
40.09
|
Total 2018
|
|
500
|
|
|
13.24
|
|
|
37.76
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019 (January 1 - February 28)
|
|
$
|
48
|
|
|
1.20
|
|
|
$
|
40.03
|
From January 2013 through February 28, 2019, the Company repurchased a
total of 95.7 million common shares at an average price of $28.87,
representing approximately 49% of the total shares outstanding at the
beginning of the repurchase program in 2013. On February 27, 2019, the
Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of another $300 million of
common shares. As of February 28, 2019, the Company was authorized to
purchase $350 million of its common shares. These repurchases can be
made from time to time in the open market or in privately negotiated
transactions.
As in the past, the Company's execution of its capital management
strategy is contingent upon its available free cash and the capital
position of the parent company, market conditions, the maintenance of
its strong financial strength ratings and other factors. The repurchase
program may be modified, extended or terminated by the Board of
Directors at any time. It does not have an expiration date.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Investment portfolio:
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value
|
|
$
|
10,089
|
|
|
$
|
10,674
|
Short-term investments, at fair value
|
|
729
|
|
|
627
|
Other invested assets
|
|
55
|
|
|
94
|
Total investment portfolio
|
|
10,873
|
|
|
11,395
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
104
|
|
|
144
|
Premiums receivable, net of commissions payable
|
|
904
|
|
|
915
|
Ceded unearned premium reserve
|
|
59
|
|
|
119
|
Deferred acquisition costs
|
|
105
|
|
|
101
|
Salvage and subrogation recoverable
|
|
490
|
|
|
572
|
FG VIEs’ assets, at fair value
|
|
569
|
|
|
700
|
Other assets
|
|
499
|
|
|
487
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
13,603
|
|
|
$
|
14,433
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Unearned premium reserve
|
|
$
|
3,512
|
|
|
$
|
3,475
|
Loss and LAE reserve
|
|
1,177
|
|
|
1,444
|
Long-term debt
|
|
1,233
|
|
|
1,292
|
Credit derivative liabilities
|
|
209
|
|
|
271
|
FG VIEs’ liabilities with recourse, at fair value
|
|
517
|
|
|
627
|
FG VIEs’ liabilities without recourse, at fair value
|
|
102
|
|
|
130
|
Other liabilities
|
|
298
|
|
|
355
|
Total liabilities
|
|
7,048
|
|
|
7,594
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
86
|
|
|
573
|
Retained earnings
|
|
6,374
|
|
|
5,892
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
93
|
|
|
372
|
Deferred equity compensation
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
6,555
|
|
|
6,839
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
13,603
|
|
|
$
|
14,433
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To reflect the key financial measures that management analyzes in
evaluating the Company’s operations and progress towards long-term
goals, the Company discloses both financial measures determined in
accordance with GAAP and financial measures not determined in accordance
with GAAP (non-GAAP financial measures).
Financial measures identified as non-GAAP should not be considered
substitutes for GAAP financial measures. The primary limitation of
non-GAAP financial measures is the potential lack of comparability to
financial measures of other companies, whose definitions of non-GAAP
financial measures may differ from those of the Company.
By disclosing non-GAAP financial measures, the Company gives investors,
analysts and financial news reporters access to information that
management and the Board of Directors review internally. The Company
believes its presentation of non-GAAP financial measures, along with the
effect of FG VIE consolidation, provides information that is necessary
for analysts to calculate their estimates of Assured Guaranty’s
financial results in their research reports on Assured Guaranty and for
investors, analysts and the financial news media to evaluate Assured
Guaranty’s financial results.
GAAP requires the Company to consolidate certain VIEs that have issued
debt obligations insured by the Company. However, the Company does not
own such VIEs and its exposure is limited to its obligation under its
financial guaranty insurance contract. Management and the Board of
Directors use non-GAAP financial measures adjusted to remove FG VIE
consolidation (which the Company refers to as its core financial
measures), as well as GAAP financial measures and other factors, to
evaluate the Company’s results of operations, financial condition and
progress towards long-term goals. The Company uses these core financial
measures in its decision making process and in its calculation of
certain components of management compensation. Wherever possible, the
Company has separately disclosed the effect of FG VIE consolidation.
Many investors, analysts and financial news reporters use non-GAAP
operating shareholders’ equity, adjusted to remove the effect of FG VIE
consolidation, as the principal financial measure for valuing AGL’s
current share price or projected share price and also as the basis of
their decision to recommend, buy or sell AGL’s common shares. Many of
the Company’s fixed income investors also use this measure to evaluate
the Company’s capital adequacy.
Many investors, analysts and financial news reporters also use non-GAAP
adjusted book value, adjusted to remove the effect of FG VIE
consolidation, to evaluate AGL’s share price and as the basis of their
decision to recommend, buy or sell the AGL common shares. Non-GAAP
operating income adjusted for the effect of FG VIE consolidation enables
investors and analysts to evaluate the Company’s financial results in
comparison with the consensus analyst estimates distributed publicly by
financial databases.
The core financial measures that the Company uses to help determine
compensation are: (1) non-GAAP operating income, adjusted to remove the
effect of FG VIE consolidation, (2) non-GAAP operating shareholders'
equity, adjusted to remove the effect of FG VIE consolidation, (3)
growth in non-GAAP adjusted book value per share, adjusted to remove the
effect of FG VIE consolidation, and (4) PVP.
The following paragraphs and tables define each non-GAAP financial
measure disclosed by the Company and describe why it is useful. To the
extent there is a directly comparable GAAP financial measure, a
reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure and the most directly
comparable GAAP financial measure is presented below.
Non-GAAP Operating Income
Management believes that non-GAAP operating income is a useful measure
because it clarifies the understanding of the underwriting results and
financial condition of the Company and presents the results of
operations of the Company excluding the fair value adjustments on credit
derivatives and CCS that are not expected to result in economic gain or
loss, as well as other adjustments described below. Management adjusts
non-GAAP operating income further by removing FG VIE consolidation to
arrive at its core operating income measure. Non-GAAP operating income
is defined as net income (loss) attributable to AGL, as reported under
GAAP, adjusted for the following:
1) Elimination of realized gains (losses) on the Company’s investments,
except for gains and losses on securities classified as trading. The
timing of realized gains and losses, which depends largely on market
credit cycles, can vary considerably across periods. The timing of sales
is largely subject to the Company’s discretion and influenced by market
opportunities, as well as the Company’s tax and capital profile.
2) Elimination of non-credit-impairment unrealized fair value gains
(losses) on credit derivatives that are recognized in net income, which
is the amount of unrealized fair value gains (losses) in excess of the
present value of the expected estimated economic credit losses, and
non-economic payments. Such fair value adjustments are heavily affected
by, and in part fluctuate with, changes in market interest rates, the
Company's credit spreads, and other market factors and are not expected
to result in an economic gain or loss.
3) Elimination of fair value gains (losses) on the Company’s CCS that
are recognized in net income. Such amounts are affected by changes in
market interest rates, the Company's credit spreads, price indications
on the Company's publicly traded debt, and other market factors and are
not expected to result in an economic gain or loss.
4) Elimination of foreign exchange gains (losses) on remeasurement of
net premium receivables and loss and LAE reserves that are recognized in
net income. Long-dated receivables and loss and LAE reserves represent
the present value of future contractual or expected cash flows.
Therefore, the current period’s foreign exchange remeasurement gains
(losses) are not necessarily indicative of the total foreign exchange
gains (losses) that the Company will ultimately recognize.
5) Elimination of the tax effects related to the above adjustments,
which are determined by applying the statutory tax rate in each of the
jurisdictions that generate these adjustments.
|
Summary Reconciliation of
|
GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income
|
(in millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended December 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Per Diluted
Share
|
|
Total
|
|
Per Diluted
Share
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
88
|
|
|
$
|
0.83
|
|
|
$
|
52
|
|
|
$
|
0.44
|
|
Less pre-tax adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Realized gains (losses) on investments
|
|
(18
|
)
|
|
(0.17
|
)
|
|
(14
|
)
|
|
(0.12
|
)
|
Non-credit impairment unrealized fair value
gains (losses) on credit derivatives
|
|
10
|
|
|
0.09
|
|
|
(17
|
)
|
|
(0.14
|
)
|
Fair value gains (losses) on CCS
|
|
17
|
|
|
0.16
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
Foreign exchange gains (losses) on remeasurement
of premiums receivable and loss and LAE reserves
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
(0.11
|
)
|
|
8
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
Total pre-tax adjustments
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
(0.18
|
)
|
Less tax effect on pre-tax adjustments
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
(18
|
)
|
|
(0.15
|
)
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
|
$
|
92
|
|
|
$
|
0.87
|
|
|
$
|
91
|
|
|
$
|
0.77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain (loss) related to FG VIE consolidation (net of
tax provision (benefit) of $(1) and $1) included in
non-GAAP operating income
|
|
$
|
(3
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
$
|
2
|
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Per Diluted
Share
|
|
Total
|
|
Per Diluted
Share
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
521
|
|
|
$
|
4.68
|
|
|
$
|
730
|
|
|
$
|
5.96
|
|
Less pre-tax adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Realized gains (losses) on investments
|
|
(32
|
)
|
|
(0.29
|
)
|
|
40
|
|
|
0.33
|
|
Non-credit impairment unrealized fair value gains
(losses) on credit derivatives
|
|
101
|
|
|
0.90
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
0.35
|
|
Fair value gains (losses) on CCS
|
|
14
|
|
|
0.13
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
Foreign exchange gains (losses) on remeasurement
of premiums receivable and loss and LAE reserves
|
|
(32
|
)
|
|
(0.29
|
)
|
|
57
|
|
|
0.46
|
|
Total pre-tax adjustments
|
|
51
|
|
|
0.45
|
|
|
138
|
|
|
1.12
|
|
Less tax effect on pre-tax adjustments
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
(0.11
|
)
|
|
(69
|
)
|
|
(0.57
|
)
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
|
$
|
482
|
|
|
$
|
4.34
|
|
|
$
|
661
|
|
|
$
|
5.41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain (loss) related to FG VIE consolidation (net
of tax provision (benefit) of $(1) and $6) included in
non-GAAP operating income
|
|
$
|
(4
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
$
|
11
|
|
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Operating Income Adjustments and
|
Effect of FG VIE Consolidation
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
December 31, 2018
|
|
Quarter Ended
December 31, 2017
|
|
|
Non-GAAP
Operating
Income
Adjustments
(1)
|
|
Effect of FG
VIE
Consolidation
(2)
|
|
Non-GAAP
Operating
Income
Adjustments
(1)
|
|
Effect of FG
VIE
Consolidation
(2)
|
Adjustments to revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earned premiums
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
(3
|
)
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
(3
|
)
|
Net investment income
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
Net realized investment gains (losses)
|
|
(18
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(14
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Net change in fair value of credit derivatives
|
|
4
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
Fair value gains (losses) on FG VIEs
|
|
—
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
5
|
|
Other income (loss)
|
|
5
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total revenue adjustments
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
1
|
|
Adjustments to expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss expense
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
3
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
Total expense adjustments
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
3
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
Pre-tax adjustments
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
3
|
|
Tax effect of adjustments
|
|
1
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
18
|
|
(3)
|
1
|
|
After-tax adjustments
|
|
$
|
(4
|
)
|
|
$
|
(3
|
)
|
|
$
|
(39
|
)
|
|
$
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
________________________________________________
(1) The "Non-GAAP Operating Income Adjustments" column represents the
amounts recorded in the consolidated statements of operations that the
Company removes to arrive at non-GAAP operating income.
(2) The "Effect of FG VIE Consolidation" column represents the amounts
included in the consolidated statements of operations and non-GAAP
operating income that the Company removes to arrive at the core
financial measures that management uses in certain of its compensation
calculations and its decision making process.
(3) Fourth quarter 2017 includes $26 million adjustment to tax expense
related to the estimated effect of tax reform.
|
Non-GAAP Operating Income Adjustments and
|
Effect of FG VIE Consolidation
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
December 31, 2018
|
|
Year Ended
December 31, 2017
|
|
|
Non-GAAP
Operating
Income
Adjustments
(1)
|
|
Effect of FG
VIE
Consolidation
(2)
|
|
Non-GAAP
Operating
Income
Adjustments
(1)
|
|
Effect of FG
VIE
Consolidation
(2)
|
Adjustments to revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earned premiums
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
(12
|
)
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
(15
|
)
|
Net investment income
|
|
—
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
Net realized investment gains (losses)
|
|
(32
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net change in fair value of credit derivatives
|
|
92
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
86
|
|
|
—
|
|
Fair value gains (losses) on FG VIEs
|
|
—
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
30
|
|
Other income (loss)
|
|
(18
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total revenue adjustments
|
|
42
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
181
|
|
|
10
|
|
Adjustments to expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss expense
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
3
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
Total expense adjustments
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
3
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
Pre-tax adjustments
|
|
51
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
138
|
|
|
17
|
|
Tax effect of adjustments
|
|
12
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
69
|
|
(3)
|
6
|
|
After-tax adjustments
|
|
$
|
39
|
|
|
$
|
(4
|
)
|
|
$
|
69
|
|
|
$
|
11
|
|
________________________________________________
(1) The "Non-GAAP Operating Income Adjustments" column represents the
amounts recorded in the consolidated statements of operations that the
Company removes to arrive at non-GAAP operating income.
(2) The "Effect of FG VIE Consolidation" column represents the amounts
included in the consolidated statements of operations and non-GAAP
operating income that the Company removes to arrive at the core
financial measures that management uses in certain of its compensation
calculations and its decision making process.
(3) FY 2017 includes $26 million adjustment to tax expense related to
the estimated effect of tax reform.
Non-GAAP Operating Shareholders’ Equity and Non-GAAP Adjusted Book
Value
Management believes that non-GAAP operating shareholders’ equity is a
useful measure because it presents the equity of the Company excluding
the fair value adjustments on investments, credit derivatives and CCS
that are not expected to result in economic gain or loss, along with
other adjustments described below. Management adjusts non-GAAP operating
shareholders’ equity further by removing FG VIE consolidation to arrive
at its core operating shareholders' equity and core adjusted book value.
Non-GAAP operating shareholders’ equity is the basis of the calculation
of non-GAAP adjusted book value (see below). Non-GAAP operating
shareholders’ equity is defined as shareholders’ equity attributable to
AGL, as reported under GAAP, adjusted for the following:
1) Elimination of non-credit-impairment unrealized fair value gains
(losses) on credit derivatives, which is the amount of unrealized fair
value gains (losses) in excess of the present value of the expected
estimated economic credit losses, and non-economic payments. Such fair
value adjustments are heavily affected by, and in part fluctuate with,
changes in market interest rates, credit spreads and other market
factors and are not expected to result in an economic gain or loss.
2) Elimination of fair value gains (losses) on the Company’s CCS. Such
amounts are affected by changes in market interest rates, the Company's
credit spreads, price indications on the Company's publicly traded debt,
and other market factors and are not expected to result in an economic
gain or loss.
3) Elimination of unrealized gains (losses) on the Company’s investments
that are recorded as a component of accumulated other comprehensive
income (AOCI) (excluding foreign exchange remeasurement). The AOCI
component of the fair value adjustment on the investment portfolio is
not deemed economic because the Company generally holds these
investments to maturity and therefore should not recognize an economic
gain or loss.
4) Elimination of the tax effects related to the above adjustments,
which are determined by applying the statutory tax rate in each of the
jurisdictions that generate these adjustments.
Management uses non-GAAP adjusted book value, adjusted for FG VIE
consolidation, to measure the intrinsic value of the Company, excluding
franchise value. Growth in non-GAAP adjusted book value per share,
adjusted for FG VIE consolidation (core adjusted book value), is one of
the key financial measures used in determining the amount of certain
long-term compensation elements to management and employees and used by
rating agencies and investors. Management believes that non-GAAP
adjusted book value is a useful measure because it enables an evaluation
of the Company’s in-force premiums and revenues net of expected losses.
Non-GAAP adjusted book value is non-GAAP operating shareholders’ equity,
as defined above, further adjusted for the following:
1) Elimination of deferred acquisition costs, net. These amounts
represent net deferred expenses that have already been paid or accrued
and will be expensed in future accounting periods.
2) Addition of the net present value of estimated net future revenue.
See below.
3) Addition of the deferred premium revenue on financial guaranty
contracts in excess of expected loss to be expensed, net of reinsurance.
This amount represents the expected future net earned premiums, net of
expected losses to be expensed, which are not reflected in GAAP equity.
4) Elimination of the tax effects related to the above adjustments,
which are determined by applying the statutory tax rate in each of the
jurisdictions that generate these adjustments.
The unearned premiums and revenues included in non-GAAP adjusted book
value will be earned in future periods, but actual earnings may differ
materially from the estimated amounts used in determining current
non-GAAP adjusted book value due to changes in foreign exchange rates,
prepayment speeds, terminations, credit defaults and other factors.
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Shareholders' Equity to
|
Non-GAAP Operating Shareholders' Equity and Non-GAAP Adjusted
Book Value
|
(in millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Per Share
|
|
Total
|
|
Per Share
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
6,555
|
|
|
63.23
|
|
|
$
|
6,839
|
|
|
58.95
|
|
Less pre-tax adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-credit impairment unrealized fair value gains
(losses) on credit derivatives
|
|
(45
|
)
|
|
(0.44
|
)
|
|
(146
|
)
|
|
(1.26
|
)
|
Fair value gains (losses) on CCS
|
|
74
|
|
|
0.72
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
0.52
|
|
Unrealized gain (loss) on investment portfolio
excluding foreign exchange effect
|
|
247
|
|
|
2.39
|
|
|
487
|
|
|
4.20
|
|
Less taxes
|
|
(63
|
)
|
|
(0.61
|
)
|
|
(83
|
)
|
|
(0.71
|
)
|
Non-GAAP operating shareholders' equity
|
|
6,342
|
|
|
61.17
|
|
|
6,521
|
|
|
56.20
|
|
Pre-tax adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: Deferred acquisition costs
|
|
105
|
|
|
1.01
|
|
|
101
|
|
|
0.87
|
|
Plus: Net present value of estimated net future revenue
|
|
204
|
|
|
1.96
|
|
|
146
|
|
|
1.26
|
|
Plus: Net unearned premium reserve on financial
guaranty contracts in excess of expected loss to be
expensed
|
|
3,005
|
|
|
28.98
|
|
|
2,966
|
|
|
25.56
|
|
Plus taxes
|
|
(524
|
)
|
|
(5.04
|
)
|
|
(512
|
)
|
|
(4.41
|
)
|
Non-GAAP adjusted book value
|
|
$
|
8,922
|
|
|
86.06
|
|
|
$
|
9,020
|
|
|
77.74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain (loss) related to FG VIE consolidation
included in non-GAAP operating shareholders'
equity (net of tax provision of $1 and $2)
|
|
$
|
3
|
|
|
$
|
0.03
|
|
|
$
|
5
|
|
|
$
|
0.03
|
|
Gain (loss) related to FG VIE consolidation
included in non-GAAP adjusted book value (net
of tax benefit of $4 and $3)
|
|
$
|
(15
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.15
|
)
|
|
$
|
(14
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.12
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares outstanding at the end of the period
|
|
103.7
|
|
|
|
|
116.0
|
|
|
|
Net Present Value of Estimated Net Future Revenue
Management believes that this amount is a useful measure because it
enables an evaluation of the value of future estimated revenue for
contracts other than financial guaranty insurance contracts (such as
non-financial guaranty insurance contracts and credit derivatives).
There is no corresponding GAAP financial measure. This amount represents
the present value of estimated future revenue from these contracts, net
of reinsurance, ceding commissions and premium taxes, for contracts
without expected economic losses, and is discounted at 6%. Estimated net
future revenue may change from period to period due to changes in
foreign exchange rates, prepayment speeds, terminations, credit defaults
or other factors that affect par outstanding or the ultimate maturity of
an obligation.
PVP or Present Value of New Business Production
Management believes that PVP is a useful measure because it enables the
evaluation of the value of new business production for the Company by
taking into account the value of estimated future installment premiums
on all new contracts underwritten in a reporting period as well as
premium supplements and additional installment premium on existing
contracts as to which the issuer has the right to call the insured
obligation but has not exercised such right, whether in insurance or
credit derivative contract form, which management believes GAAP gross
written premiums and the net credit derivative premiums received and
receivable portion of net realized gains and other settlements on credit
derivatives (Credit Derivative Realized Gains (Losses)) do not
adequately measure. PVP in respect of contracts written in a specified
period is defined as gross upfront and installment premiums received and
the present value of gross estimated future installment premiums,
discounted, in each case, at 6%. Under GAAP, financial guaranty
installment premiums are discounted at a risk free rate. Additionally,
under GAAP, management records future installment premiums on financial
guaranty insurance contracts covering non-homogeneous pools of assets
based on the contractual term of the transaction, whereas for PVP
purposes, management records an estimate of the future installment
premiums the Company expects to receive, which may be based upon a
shorter period of time than the contractual term of the transaction.
Actual future earned or written premiums and Credit Derivative Realized
Gains (Losses) may differ from PVP due to factors including, but not
limited to, changes in foreign exchange rates, prepayment speeds,
terminations, credit defaults, or other factors that affect par
outstanding or the ultimate maturity of an obligation.
|
Reconciliation of GWP to PVP
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
Public Finance
|
|
Structured Finance
|
|
|
|
|
U.S.
|
|
Non - U.S.
|
|
U.S.
|
|
Non - U.S.
|
|
Total
|
GWP
|
|
$
|
93
|
|
|
$
|
4
|
|
|
$
|
(1
|
)
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
96
|
Less: Installment GWP and other GAAP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjustments (1)
|
|
25
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
27
|
Upfront GWP
|
|
68
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
69
|
Plus: Installment premium PVP
|
|
21
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
27
|
PVP
|
|
$
|
89
|
|
|
$
|
3
|
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
|
$
|
3
|
|
|
$
|
96
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
|
|
Public Finance
|
|
Structured Finance
|
|
|
|
|
U.S.
|
|
Non - U.S.
|
|
U.S.
|
|
Non - U.S.
|
|
Total
|
GWP
|
|
$
|
58
|
|
|
$
|
13
|
|
|
$
|
(4
|
)
|
|
$
|
5
|
|
|
$
|
72
|
Less: Installment GWP and other GAAP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjustments (1)
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
13
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
2
|
|
|
9
|
Upfront GWP
|
|
60
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
63
|
Plus: Installment premium PVP
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
8
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
14
|
PVP
|
|
$
|
59
|
|
|
$
|
8
|
|
|
$
|
7
|
|
|
$
|
3
|
|
|
$
|
77
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
Public Finance
|
|
Structured Finance
|
|
|
|
|
U.S.
|
|
Non - U.S.
|
|
U.S.
|
|
Non - U.S.
|
|
Total
|
GWP
|
|
$
|
320
|
|
|
$
|
115
|
|
|
$
|
167
|
|
|
$
|
10
|
|
|
$
|
612
|
Less: Installment GWP and other GAAP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjustments(1)
|
|
34
|
|
|
75
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
119
|
Upfront GWP
|
|
286
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
158
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
493
|
Plus: Installment premium PVP (2)
|
|
105
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
170
|
PVP
|
|
$
|
391
|
|
|
$
|
94
|
|
|
$
|
166
|
|
|
$
|
12
|
|
|
$
|
663
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
|
|
Public Finance
|
|
Structured Finance
|
|
|
|
|
U.S.
|
|
Non - U.S.
|
|
U.S.
|
|
Non - U.S.
|
|
Total
|
GWP
|
|
$
|
190
|
|
|
$
|
105
|
|
|
$
|
(1
|
)
|
|
$
|
13
|
|
|
$
|
307
|
Less: Installment GWP and other GAAP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjustments (1)
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
103
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
99
|
Upfront GWP
|
|
193
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
208
|
Plus: Installment premium PVP
|
|
3
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
81
|
PVP
|
|
$
|
196
|
|
|
$
|
66
|
|
|
$
|
12
|
|
|
$
|
15
|
|
|
$
|
289
|
________________________________
(1) Includes present value of new business on installment policies,
discounted at the prescribed GAAP discount rates, GWP adjustments on
existing installment policies due to changes in assumptions, any
cancellations of assumed reinsurance contracts, and other GAAP
adjustments.
(2) Includes PVP of credit derivatives assumed in the SGI Transaction in
the second quarter of 2018.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
The Company will host a conference call for investors at 8:00 a.m.
Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Atlantic Time) on Friday, March 1, 2019. The
conference call will be available via live and archived webcast in the
Investor Information section of the Company's website at AssuredGuaranty.com
or by dialing 1-877-281-1545 (in the U.S.) or 1-412-902-6609
(International). A replay of the call will be made available through May
31, 2019. To listen to the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 (in the U.S.) or
1-412-317-0088 (International), passcode 10128865. The replay will be
available one hour after the conference call ends.
Please refer to Assured Guaranty's December 31, 2018 Financial
Supplement, which is posted on the Company's website at assuredguaranty.com/investor-information/by-company/assured-guaranty-ltd,
for more information on the Company's financial guaranty portfolio,
investment portfolio and other items. The Company is also posting on the
same page of its website:
-
“Public Finance Transactions in 4Q 2018,” which lists the U.S. public
finance new issues insured by the Company in fourth quarter 2018, and
-
“Structured Finance Transactions at December 31, 2018,” which lists
the Company's structured finance exposure as of that date.
In addition, the Company is posting at assuredguaranty.com/presentations
the “December 31, 2018 Equity Investor Presentation.” Furthermore, the
Company's separate-company subsidiary financial supplements and its
Fixed Income Presentation for the current quarter will be posted on the
Company's website when available. Those documents will be furnished to
the Securities and Exchange Commission in a Current Report on Form 8-K.
Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a publicly traded (NYSE: AGO) Bermuda-based
holding company. Its operating subsidiaries provide credit enhancement
products to the U.S. and international public finance, infrastructure
and structured finance markets. More information on Assured Guaranty
Ltd. and its subsidiaries can be found at AssuredGuaranty.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Any forward-looking statements made in this press release reflect the
Company's current views with respect to future events and financial
performance and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements
involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ
materially from those set forth in these statements. For example,
Assured Guaranty's calculations of non-GAAP adjusted book value, PVP,
net present value of estimated future installment premiums in force and
total estimated net future premium earnings and statements regarding its
capital position and demand for its insurance and other forward-looking
statements could be affected by reduction in the amount of available
insurance opportunities and/or in the demand for Assured Guaranty's
insurance; rating agency action, including a ratings downgrade, a change
in outlook, the placement of ratings on watch for downgrade, or a change
in rating criteria, at any time, of AGL or any of its subsidiaries,
and/or of any securities AGL or any of its subsidiaries have issued,
and/or of transactions that AGL’s subsidiaries have insured;
developments in the world’s financial and capital markets that adversely
affect obligors’ payment rates or Assured Guaranty’s loss experience;
the possibility that budget or pension shortfalls or other factors will
result in credit losses or impairments on obligations of state,
territorial and local governments and their related authorities and
public corporations that Assured Guaranty insures or reinsures; the
failure of Assured Guaranty to realize loss recoveries that are assumed
in its expected loss estimates; increased competition, including from
new entrants into the financial guaranty industry; rating agency action
on obligors, including sovereign debtors, resulting in a reduction in
the value of securities in Assured Guaranty's investment portfolio and
in collateral posted by and to Assured Guaranty; the inability of
Assured Guaranty to access external sources of capital on acceptable
terms; changes in the world’s credit markets, segments thereof, interest
rates or general economic conditions; the impact of market volatility on
the mark-to-market of Assured Guaranty’s contracts written in credit
default swap form; changes in applicable accounting policies or
practices; changes in applicable laws or regulations, including
insurance, bankruptcy and tax laws, or other governmental actions; the
impact of changes in the world’s economy and credit and currency markets
and in applicable laws or regulations relating to the decision of the
United Kingdom to exit the European Union; the possibility that
acquisitions or alternative investments made by Assured Guaranty do not
result in the benefits anticipated or subject Assured Guaranty to
unanticipated consequences; difficulties with the execution of Assured
Guaranty’s business strategy; loss of key personnel; the effects of
mergers, acquisitions and divestitures; natural or man-made
catastrophes; other risk factors identified in AGL's filings with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; other risks and uncertainties
that have not been identified at this time; and management’s response to
these factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on
these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are
made as of February 28, 2019, and Assured Guaranty undertakes no
obligation to update publicly or review any forward-looking statement,
whether as a result of new information, future developments or
otherwise, except as required by law.
