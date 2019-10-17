Assured Guaranty Ltd. : to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 7, 2019

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE: AGO)(the Company) today announced that it will issue its financial results press release for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 after 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (5:00 p.m. Atlantic Time) on Thursday, November 7, 2019. The press release and Assured Guaranty Ltd.'s Financial Supplement for September 30, 2019 will be available in the Investor Information section of the Company's website located at AssuredGuaranty.com.

The Company will host a conference call for investors at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Atlantic Time) on Friday, November 8, 2019. The conference call will be available via live and archived webcast in the Investor Information section of the Company's website at AssuredGuaranty.com or by dialing 1-877-281-1545 (in the U.S.) or 1-412-902-6609 (International). A replay of the call will be made available through February 7, 2020. To listen to the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 (in the U.S.) or 1-412-317-0088 (International), passcode 10135928. The replay will be available one hour after the conference call ends.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a publicly traded Bermuda-based holding company. Its operating subsidiaries provide credit enhancement products to the U.S. and international public finance, infrastructure and structured finance markets. More information on Assured Guaranty and its subsidiaries can be found at AssuredGuaranty.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005767/en/