Assured Guaranty : Wraps Durham University Bond Issuance

Assured Guaranty (Europe) plc (AGE)* announced that it has guaranteed principal and interest payments on approximately £90 million of bonds issued by Mount Oswald Colleges LLP. The bond issuance will finance the construction of two new colleges designed for student residence at Durham University (the University)**. As a result of the guarantee from AGE*, the bonds are rated AA by S&P Global Ratings.

The 46-year inflation-linked bond, whose pricing on 14 August 2018 took advantage of low long-term rates, was issued as a private placement into the UK market.

Interserve will build the halls within two years, and Campus Living Villages (CLV) will undertake facilities management services over the project term. Equitix is the main sponsor of the project company, with CLV as a co-sponsor. The University has a 15% stake in the project company.

The two new colleges financed by the bonds will provide a total of approximately 1,000 new bedspaces for Durham students. Both colleges will be located on campus, next to existing colleges, and are designed to house both undergraduate and postgraduate students in a mix of en-suite and townhouse units.

Dominic Nathan, Managing Director, AGE, commented:

"We are delighted to have closed another student accommodation financing for such a prestigious university. Our wrapped bond solution, with long maturities and inflation-linked debt, continues to provide an efficient form of financing for projects of this type. The underlying demand for Assured Guaranty wrapped paper remains strong, as investors are attracted by the high rating we provide to the bonds and the associated low capital charges, as well as the efficient asset-liability matching this type of investment can provide.”

AGE* guarantees timely payment of scheduled principal and interest to bondholders throughout the life of the bonds, in accordance with the terms of its financial guarantees.

The advisers of AGE* on the deal were Ashurst (legal adviser), Aecom (technical adviser), Cushman & Wakefield (demand adviser) and Willis (insurance adviser). Traderisks acted as bond lead manager.

AGE (company number 2510099) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority. AGE provides its financial guarantee together with a co-guarantee from its affiliate Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. (AGM).

Through its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGL and, together with its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty) is the leading provider of financial guarantees for principal and interest payments due on municipal, public infrastructure and structured financings. Its subsidiary AGM guarantees international infrastructure and U.S. municipal bonds - and was previously named Financial Security Assurance Inc. (FSA) before becoming an Assured Guaranty company in July 2009. AGE, a subsidiary of AGM, is Assured Guaranty’s European operating platform. AGL is a publicly traded (NYSE: AGO), Bermuda-based holding company. More information on AGL and its subsidiaries can be found at AssuredGuaranty.com.

