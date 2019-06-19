Assured Guaranty : Wraps First Guaranteed Solar Bond Transaction in Spain

€207 million guaranteed debt refinancing of nine solar plants in Spain

Assured Guaranty (Europe) plc (AGE)* announced that it has guaranteed principal and interest payments on approximately €207 million of bonds issued on 18th June 2019 by Izcalli Investments, S.A.U., an entity majority owned by the Q-Energy Group, a leading European investor and asset manager in the photovoltaic solar sector. As a result of the guarantee, the bonds are rated AA by S&P Global Ratings. The underlying project is rated BBB.

The 19-year fixed-rate bonds took advantage of low long-term rates and were issued as a private placement to a group of European investors led by the Talanx Group, together with South Korean investors.

The portfolio comprises nine photovoltaic solar plants spread across the provinces of Seville and Huelva, in southwest Spain. All plants benefit from the 2013 Spanish Regulatory Regime, which provides the project with payments from the Spanish Electricity System in order to achieve a predetermined level of return. The contractor responsible for the operations, maintenance and asset management of the project is Qualitas Energy Asset Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Qualitas Energy Group.

Dominic Nathan, Managing Director, AGE, commented:

“As the first wrapped issuance in Spain post financial crisis, this transaction is significant for the Spanish bond market, as well as for AGE. We are delighted to return to both Spain and the renewable energy sector by providing our financial guarantee to one of Europe’s leading PV Solar players. We expect to replicate this success with further transactions taking advantage of our long-term and cost-effective funding solution.”

Nick Proud, Chief Executive, AGE, commented:

“This is the largest renewable energy transaction that Assured Guaranty has guaranteed, and we expect it to be the first of a number of further Assured Guaranty wrapped issuances in the Spanish Solar sector in the coming months. It evidences AGE’s ability to innovate and add value in new markets. We are pleased that our AA wrap continues to attract investors in both Europe and Asia.”

AGE’s legal advisers on the transaction were Linklaters.

Qualitas Energy was advised by Watson Farley & Williams.

The Bond Lead Managers in the transaction were Banco de Sabadell S.A. and Banco Santander S.A.

