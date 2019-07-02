Asta Funding : A statement of beneficial ownership of common stock by certain persons

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 SCHEDULE 13G Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No. ___)* ASTA FUNDING INC. (Name of Issuer) Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share (Title of Class of Securities) 046220109 (CUSIP Number) February 28, 2017 (Date of Event which Requires Filing of this Statement) Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is filed: Rule 13d-1(b) [_] Rule 13d-1(c)

SCHEDULE 13G CUSIP No. 046220109 Names of Reporting Persons RBF Capital LLC Check the appropriate box if a member of a Group (see instructions)

Sec Use Only Citizenship or Place of Organization State of Delaware 5 Sole Voting Power Number of 0 Shares 6 Shared Voting Power Beneficially Owned by Each 400,000 shares of Common Stock Reporting Person 7 Sole Dispositive Power With: 8 Shared Dispositive Power 400,000 shares of Common Stock Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person 400,000 shares of Common Stock Check box if the aggregate amount in row (9) excludes certain shares (See Instructions)

5.98% Type of Reporting Person (See Instructions)

Item 1. Name of Issuer: Asta Funding Inc. Address of Issuer's Principal Executive Offices: 210 Sylvan Ave., Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey 07632 Item 2. Name of Person Filing: RBF Capital LLC Address of Principal Business Office or, if None, Residence: 3047 Fillmore Street, San Francisco, CA 94123 Citizenship: United States Title and Class of Securities: Common Stock CUSIP No.: 046220109 Item 3. If this statement is filed pursuant to §§ 240.13d -1(b) or 240.13d -2(b) or (c), check whether the person filing is a: [_] Broker or dealer registered under Section 15 of the Act; [_] Bank as defined in Section 3(a)(6) of the Act; [_] Insurance company as defined in Section 3(a)(19) of the Act; [_] Investment company registered under Section 8 of the Investment Company Act of 1940; [_] An investment adviser in accordance with Rule 13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(E); [_] An employee benefit plan or endowment fund in accordance with Rule 13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(F); [X] A parent holding company or control person in accordance with Rule 13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(G); [_] A savings associations as defined in Section 3(b) of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act (12 U.S.C. 1813); [_] A church plan that is excluded from the definition of an investment company under section 3(c)(14) of the Investment Company Act of 1940; [_] A non-U.S. institution in accordance with Rule 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(J); [_] Group, in accordance with Rule 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(K). If filing as a non-U.S. institution in accordance with Rule 240.13d-1(b) (1)(ii)(J), please specify the type of institution: _____ Item 4. Ownership Amount Beneficially Owned: 400,000 shares of Common Stock Page 3 of 5

Percent of Class: 5.98% Number of shares as to which such person has: (i) Sole power to vote or to direct the vote: 0 (ii) Shared power to vote or to direct the vote: 400,000 shares of Common Stock (iii) Sole power to dispose or to direct the disposition of: 0 Shared power to dispose or to direct the disposition of Stock: 400,000 shares of Common Item 5. Ownership of Five Percent or Less of a Class. If this statement is being filed to report the fact that as of the date hereof the reporting person has ceased to be the beneficial owner of more than five percent of the class of securities, check the following [ ]. Item 6. Ownership of more than Five Percent on Behalf of Another Person. See item 2. Item 7. Identification and classification of the subsidiary which acquired the security being reported on by the parent holding company or control person. Not applicable. Item 8. Identification and classification of members of the group. Not applicable. Item 9. Notice of Dissolution of Group. Not applicable. Item 10. Certifications. By signing below the Reporting Person certifies that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, the securities referred to above were not acquired and are not held for the purpose of or with the effect of changing or influencing the control of the issuer of the securities and were not acquired and are not held in connection with or as a participant in any transaction having that purpose or effect. Page 4 of 5

SIGNATURE After reasonable inquiry and to the best of my knowledge and belief, I certify that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete and correct. Dated: July 2, 2019 /s/ Dalton Mathis RBF Capital LLC Dalton Mathis Controller

