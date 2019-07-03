Asta Funding : Official notification to shareholders of matters to be brought to a vote ("Proxy")

Log in
Table of Contents

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

____________________

SCHEDULE 14A INFORMATION

Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the Securities

Exchange Act of 1934

____________________

Filed by the Registrant

Filed by a Party other than the Registrant

Check the appropriate box:

  • Preliminary Proxy Statement
  • Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))
    Definitive Proxy Statement
  • Definitive Additional Materials
  • Soliciting Material under §240.14a-12

ASTA FUNDING, INC.

(Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter)

(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if other than the Registrant)

Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):

  • No fee required.
  • Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.
    1. Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies:
    2. Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies:
    3. Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (Set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined):
    4. Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction:
    5. Total fee paid:
  • Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.
  • Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing.
    1. Amount Previously Paid:
    2. Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.:
    3. Filing Party:
    4. Date Filed:

Table of Contents

ASTA FUNDING, INC.

210 Sylvan Avenue

Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey 07632

Dear Stockholder:

You are cordially invited to attend the 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Meeting") of Asta Funding, Inc. (the "Company") to be held at the Crowne Plaza Englewood, 401 South Van Brunt Street, Englewood, New Jersey 07631, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 9:00 AM, eastern standard time.

The enclosed Notice of Meeting and the accompanying proxy statement describe the business to be conducted at the Meeting. We have also enclosed a copy of the Company's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which contains certain information regarding the Company and its financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018. This proxy statement and the enclosed form of proxy are first being mailed to stockholders beginning on July 3, 2019.

We look forward to seeing you at the Meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend the Meeting in person, it is important that your shares be

represented and voted at the Meeting. Accordingly, please complete, date, sign and return the enclosed proxy card in the envelope provided, which requires no postage if mailed in the United States, or you can now vote online by following the instructions on your proxy card. Even if you return a signed proxy card, you may still attend the Meeting and vote your shares in person. Every stockholder's vote is important, whether you own a few shares or many.

Sincerely,

Gary Stern

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Dated: July 3, 2019

Table of Contents

TABLE OF CONTENTS

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

I

GENERAL INFORMATION

1

VOTING AT THE MEETING

1

SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF MANAGEMENT AND CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS

3

PROPOSAL ONE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

4

PROPOSAL TWO-RATIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

6

EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

8

EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

8

DIRECTOR COMPENSATION

12

BOARD ORGANIZATION AND MEETINGS

13

SECTION 16(A) BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP REPORTING COMPLIANCE

16

EQUITY COMPENSATION PLAN INFORMATION

17

CERTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AND RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

17

STOCKHOLDER PROPOSALS

17

STOCKHOLDERS SHARING AN ADDRESS

18

OTHER MATTERS

18

Table of Contents

ASTA FUNDING, INC.

210 Sylvan Avenue

Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey 07632

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

August 14, 2019

The Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Meeting") of Asta Funding, Inc. (the "Company") will be held at the Crowne Plaza Englewood, 401 South Van Brunt Street, Englewood, New Jersey 07631, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 9:00 AM, eastern standard time, to consider and act upon the following:

  1. To elect the five (5) nominees named in this proxy statement to serve as directors of the Company until the 2020 annual meeting of stockholders and until their successors have been duly elected and qualified;
  2. To ratify the appointment of EisnerAmper LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019; and
  3. To transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof.

Only holders of record of the Company's common stock, par value $.01 per share, at the close of business on June 26, 2019 are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Meeting. A complete list of those stockholders will be open to examination by any stockholder, for any purpose germane to the Meeting, during ordinary business hours at the Company's executive offices at 210 Sylvan Avenue, Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey 07632, for a period of ten days prior to the Meeting and at the Meeting.

By Order of the Board of Directors

Bruce R. Foster

Chief Financial Officer

Dated: July 3, 2019

WHETHER OR NOT YOU PLAN TO ATTEND THE MEETING, MANAGEMENT URGES YOU TO COMPLETE, DATE, SIGN AND MAIL THE ENCLOSED PROXY CARD AS PROMPTLY AS POSSIBLE IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE. YOU MAY ALSO VOTE ONLINE BY FOLLOWING THE INSTRUCTIONS ON YOUR PROXY CARD. YOU MAY REVOKE THE PROXY AT ANY TIME PRIOR TO ITS EXERCISE AT THE MEETING. IF YOU RECEIVE MORE THAN ONE PROXY CARD BECAUSE YOUR SHARES ARE REGISTERED IN DIFFERENT NAMES OR ADDRESSES, EACH SUCH PROXY CARD SHOULD BE SIGNED AND RETURNED TO ASSURE THAT ALL OF YOUR SHARES ARE VOTED.

i

Table of Contents

ASTA FUNDING, INC.

210 Sylvan Avenue

Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey 07632

ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

August 14, 2019

PROXY STATEMENT

GENERAL INFORMATION

The enclosed proxy is solicited by the Board of Directors of Asta Funding, Inc. (the "Company," "we" or "us") for use at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held at the Crowne Plaza Englewood, 401 South Van Brunt Street, Englewood, New Jersey 07631 on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 9:00 AM, eastern standard time, and at any adjournments, postponements or continuations thereof (the "Meeting") for the purposes set forth in the accompanying Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders. A stockholder giving a proxy has the right to revoke it by giving written notice of such revocation to the Secretary of the Company at any time before it is voted, by submitting to the Company a duly-executed,later-dated proxy, or by voting the shares subject to such proxy by written ballot at the Meeting. The presence at the Meeting of a stockholder who has given a proxy does not revoke such proxy unless such stockholder files the aforementioned notice of revocation or votes by written ballot.

This proxy statement, the enclosed form of proxy and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2018, which includes our consolidated financial statements, are first being mailed to stockholders on July 3, 2019. All shares represented by valid proxies pursuant to this solicitation (and not revoked before they are exercised) will be voted as specified in the proxy. Proxy cards that are returned signed, but without voting instructions, will be voted in accordance with the recommendations of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors recommends a vote "FOR" each of the nominees listed in Proposal 1 above, and a vote "FOR" Proposal 2 listed above.

The solicitation of proxies may be made by directors, officers and regular employees of the Company or any of its subsidiaries by mail, telephone, facsimile or e-mail or in person without additional compensation payable with respect thereto. Arrangements will be made with brokerage houses and other custodians, nominees and fiduciaries to forward proxy-soliciting material to the beneficial owners of stock held of record by such persons, and we will reimburse them for reasonable out-of-pocket expenses incurred by them in so doing. All costs relating to the solicitation of proxies will be borne by us including expenses in connection with the preparation and mailing of the proxy statement, form of proxy and any other material furnished to the stockholders by us in connection with the Meeting.

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to Be Held on August 14, 2019.

This proxy statement, the accompanying form of proxy card and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, including financial statements, are available on the internet at http://www.astafunding.com. Under the rules issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission, we are providing access to our proxy materials both by sending you this full set of proxy materials and by making our proxy materials available to you free of charge on the Internet.

VOTING AT THE MEETING

Who Can Vote

Only stockholders of record at the close of business on June 26, 2019, the record date, are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Meeting, and at any postponement(s), adjournment(s) or continuations thereof. As of the record date, 6,605,915 shares of our common stock, par value $0.01 per share ("Common Stock"), were issued and outstanding. Holders of our Common Stock are entitled to one vote per share for each proposal presented at the Meeting.

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Asta Funding Inc. published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 18:07:01 UTC
