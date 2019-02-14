Asta Funding : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financial position

Log in
Table of Contents

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

FORM 10-Q

  • QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

    For the quarterly period ended December 31, 2018

    OR

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from

toCommission file number: 001-35637

ASTA FUNDING, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

22-3388607

(State or other jurisdiction

(IRS Employer

of incorporation or organization)

Identification No.)

210 Sylvan Ave., Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey

07632

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number: (201) 567-5648

Former name, former address and former fiscal year, if changed since last report: N/A

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files).

Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. (Check one):

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Act).

Yes

No

As of February 13, 2019, the registrant had 6,685,415 common shares outstanding.

ASTA FUNDING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

INDEX TO FORM 10-Q

Part I-FINANCIAL INFORMATION 3

Item 1. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 3

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2018 (unaudited) and September 30, 2018 3

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three months ended December 31, 2018 (unaudited) and 2017 (unaudited) 4

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the three months ended December 31, 2018 (unaudited) and 2017

(unaudited) 5

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity for the three months ended December 31, 2018 (unaudited) 6

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the three months ended December 31, 2018 (unaudited) and 2017 (unaudited) 7

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited) 8

Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 28

Item 4. Controls and Procedures 37

Part II-OTHER INFORMATION 39

Item 1. Legal Proceedings 39

Item 1A. Risk Factors 39

Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds 39

Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities 39

Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 39

Item 5. Other Information 39

Item 6. Exhibits 39

Signatures 41

2

PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements

ASTA FUNDING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31,

2018

September 30,

(Unaudited)

2018

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

6,211,000$

6,284,000

Available for sale debt securities (at fair value)

35,759,000

38,054,000

Investments in equity securities (at fair value)

7,799,000

-

Consumer receivables acquired for liquidation (at cost)

3,071,000

3,749,000

Investment in personal injury claims, net

8,813,000

10,745,000

Due from third party collection agencies and attorneys

668,000

755,000

Accounts receivable, net

376,000

-

Prepaid and income taxes receivable

4,973,000

5,387,000

Furniture and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1.8 million at December 31, 2018 and

September 30, 2018

84,000

100,000

Equity method investment

267,000

236,000

Note receivable

3,831,000

4,313,000

Settlement receivable

2,866,000

3,339,000

Deferred income taxes

10,726,000

10,940,000

Goodwill

1,410,000

1,410,000

Other assets

819,000

1,003,000

Total assets

$

87,673,000$

86,315,000

LIABILITIES

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

1,969,000$

2,281,000

Commitments and contingencies

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding - none

-

-

Preferred stock, Series A Junior Participating, $.01 par value; authorized 30,000 shares; issued and

outstanding - none

-

-

Common stock, $.01 par value, authorized 30,000,000 shares; issued 13,459,708 at December 31, 2018 and

September 30, 2018; and outstanding 6,685,415 at December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018

135,000

135,000

Additional paid-in capital

68,558,000

68,551,000

Retained earnings

83,879,000

82,441,000

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes

260,000

35,000

Treasury stock (at cost) 6,774,293 shares at December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018

(67,128,000)

(67,128,000)

Total stockholders' equity

85,704,000

84,034,000

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

87,673,000$

86,315,000

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements

3

ASTA FUNDING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

$

Net income (loss) per diluted shares:

Three Months

Three Months

Ended

Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

3,494,000$

4,185,000

713,000

141,000

1,261,000

911,000

5,468,000

5,237,000

234,000

34,000

5,702,000

5,271,000

3,926,000

4,212,000

30,000

(352,000)

3,956,000

3,860,000

1,746,000

1,411,000

471,000

4,000,000

1,275,000

(2,589,000)

-

(80,000)

1,275,000$

(2,669,000)

0.19$

(0.39)

-

(0.01)

0.19$

(0.40)

0.19$

(0.39)

-

(0.01)

$

0.19$

(0.40)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

Basic

6,685,415

6,623,815

Diluted

6,685,722

6,623,815

Revenues:

Finance income, net

Personal injury claims income Disability fee income

Total revenues Other income, net

$

Expenses:

General and administrative

Loss (earnings) from equity method investmentIncome from continuing operations before income tax Income tax expense

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax

Net income (loss)

$

Net income (loss) per basic shares:

Continuing operations Discontinued operations

$

Continuing operations Discontinued operations

$

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements

4

Asta Funding Inc. published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 23:16:07 UTC
