Asta Funding : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financial position

ASTA FUNDING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

INDEX TO FORM 10-Q

Part I-FINANCIAL INFORMATION 3

Item 1. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 3

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2018 (unaudited) and September 30, 2018 3

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three months ended December 31, 2018 (unaudited) and 2017 (unaudited) 4

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the three months ended December 31, 2018 (unaudited) and 2017

(unaudited) 5

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity for the three months ended December 31, 2018 (unaudited) 6

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the three months ended December 31, 2018 (unaudited) and 2017 (unaudited) 7

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited) 8

Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 28

Item 4. Controls and Procedures 37

Part II-OTHER INFORMATION 39

Item 1. Legal Proceedings 39

Item 1A. Risk Factors 39

Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds 39

Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities 39

Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 39

Item 5. Other Information 39

Item 6. Exhibits 39

Signatures 41

PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements

ASTA FUNDING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2018 September 30, (Unaudited) 2018 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,211,000$ 6,284,000 Available for sale debt securities (at fair value) 35,759,000 38,054,000 Investments in equity securities (at fair value) 7,799,000 - Consumer receivables acquired for liquidation (at cost) 3,071,000 3,749,000 Investment in personal injury claims, net 8,813,000 10,745,000 Due from third party collection agencies and attorneys 668,000 755,000 Accounts receivable, net 376,000 - Prepaid and income taxes receivable 4,973,000 5,387,000 Furniture and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1.8 million at December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018 84,000 100,000 Equity method investment 267,000 236,000 Note receivable 3,831,000 4,313,000 Settlement receivable 2,866,000 3,339,000 Deferred income taxes 10,726,000 10,940,000 Goodwill 1,410,000 1,410,000 Other assets 819,000 1,003,000 Total assets $ 87,673,000$ 86,315,000 LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,969,000$ 2,281,000 Commitments and contingencies STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding - none - - Preferred stock, Series A Junior Participating, $.01 par value; authorized 30,000 shares; issued and outstanding - none - - Common stock, $.01 par value, authorized 30,000,000 shares; issued 13,459,708 at December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018; and outstanding 6,685,415 at December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018 135,000 135,000 Additional paid-in capital 68,558,000 68,551,000 Retained earnings 83,879,000 82,441,000 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes 260,000 35,000 Treasury stock (at cost) 6,774,293 shares at December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018 (67,128,000) (67,128,000) Total stockholders' equity 85,704,000 84,034,000 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 87,673,000$ 86,315,000

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements

ASTA FUNDING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

$ Net income (loss) per diluted shares: Three Months Three Months Ended Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 3,494,000$ 4,185,000 713,000 141,000 1,261,000 911,000 5,468,000 5,237,000 234,000 34,000 5,702,000 5,271,000 3,926,000 4,212,000 30,000 (352,000) 3,956,000 3,860,000 1,746,000 1,411,000 471,000 4,000,000 1,275,000 (2,589,000) - (80,000) 1,275,000$ (2,669,000) 0.19$ (0.39) - (0.01) 0.19$ (0.40) 0.19$ (0.39) - (0.01) $ 0.19$ (0.40) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 6,685,415 6,623,815 Diluted 6,685,722 6,623,815 Revenues:

Finance income, net

Personal injury claims income Disability fee income

Total revenues Other income, net

$

Expenses:

General and administrative

Loss (earnings) from equity method investmentIncome from continuing operations before income tax Income tax expense

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax

Net income (loss)

$

Net income (loss) per basic shares:

Continuing operations Discontinued operations

$

Continuing operations Discontinued operations

$

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements

