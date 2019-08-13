Asta Funding : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financial position

Log in
08/13/2019 | 06:22pm EDT

Table of Contents

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

FORM 10-Q

  • QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019

OR

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from

to

Commission file number: 001-35637

ASTA FUNDING, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

22-3388607

(State or other jurisdiction

(IRS Employer

of incorporation or organization)

Identification No.)

210 Sylvan Ave., Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey

07632

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number: (201) 567-5648

Former name, former address and former fiscal year, if changed since last report: N/A

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share

ASFI

Nasdaq Global Select Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files).

Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. (Check one):

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Act). Yes No As of August 13, 2019, the registrant had 6,568,815 common shares outstanding.

Table of Contents

ASTA FUNDING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

INDEX TO FORM 10-Q

Part I-FINANCIAL INFORMATION

3

Item 1. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

3

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2019 (unaudited) and September 30, 2018

3

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2019 (unaudited) and 2018 (unaudited)

4

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2019 (unaudited) and

2018 (unaudited)

5

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2019 (unaudited) and 2018

(unaudited)

6

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the nine months ended June 30, 2019 (unaudited) and 2018 (unaudited)

7

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited)

8

Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

33

Item 4. Controls and Procedures

44

Part II-OTHER INFORMATION

44

Item 1. Legal Proceedings

44

Item 1A. Risk Factors

44

Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

44

Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities

44

Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures

45

Item 5. Other Information

45

Item 6. Exhibits

45

Signatures

47

2

Table of Contents

PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements

ASTA FUNDING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30,

2019

September 30,

(Unaudited)

2018

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,898,000

$

6,284,000

Available for sale debt securities (at fair value)

50,286,000

38,054,000

Investments in equity securities (at fair value)

8,032,000

-

Consumer receivables acquired for liquidation (at cost)

2,184,000

3,749,000

Investment in personal injury claims, net

5,909,000

10,745,000

Due from third party collection agencies and attorneys

813,000

755,000

Accounts receivable, net

235,000

-

Prepaid and income taxes receivable, net

4,456,000

5,387,000

Furniture and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1.9 million at June 30, 2019 and $1.8 million

at September 30, 2018

145,000

100,000

Equity method investment

207,000

236,000

Note receivable

-

4,313,000

Settlement receivable

1,990,000

3,339,000

Deferred income taxes

10,360,000

10,940,000

Goodwill

1,410,000

1,410,000

Other assets

1,443,000

1,003,000

Total assets

$

90,368,000

$

86,315,000

LIABILITIES

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

1,208,000

$

2,281,000

Commitments and contingencies

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding - none

-

-

Preferred stock, Series A Junior Participating, $.01 par value; authorized 30,000 shares; issued and

outstanding - none

-

-

Common stock, $.01 par value, authorized 30,000,000 shares; issued 13,459,708 at June 30, 2019 and

September 30, 2018; and outstanding 6,605,915 at June 30, 2019 and 6,685,415 at September 30, 2018

135,000

135,000

Additional paid-in capital

68,558,000

68,551,000

Retained earnings

87,956,000

82,441,000

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes

199,000

35,000

Treasury stock (at cost) 6,853,793 shares at June 30, 2019 and 6,774,293 at September 30, 2018

(67,688,000)

(67,128,000)

Total stockholders' equity

89,160,000

84,034,000

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

90,368,000

$

86,315,000

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements

3

Table of Contents

ASTA FUNDING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months

Three Months

Nine Months

Nine Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

Revenues:

Finance income, net

$

3,684,000

$

4,509,000

$

10,659,000

$

12,795,000

Personal injury claims income

439,000

1,557,000

1,608,000

2,167,000

Disability fee income

1,175,000

1,188,000

3,732,000

3,248,000

Total revenues

5,298,000

7,254,000

15,999,000

18,210,000

Gain on settlements

273,000

-

596,000

-

Other income, net

855,000

76,000

1,395,000

179,000

6,426,000

7,330,000

17,990,000

18,389,000

Expenses:

General and administrative

2,980,000

4,201,000

10,301,000

11,712,000

Loss on acquisition of minority interest

-

-

-

1,420,000

Interest

-

17,000

-

19,000

Impairment

100,000

100,000

100,000

100,000

Loss (earnings) from equity method investment

5,000

-

91,000

(845,000)

3,085,000

4,318,000

10,492,000

12,406,000

Income from continuing operations before income tax

3,341,000

3,012,000

7,498,000

5,983,000

Income tax expense

1,037,000

1,055,000

2,146,000

5,595,000

Net income from continuing operations

2,304,000

1,957,000

5,352,000

388,000

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax

-

-

-

(80,000)

Net income

$

2,304,000

$

1,957,000

$

5,352,000

$

308,000

Net income (loss) per basic shares:

Continuing operations

$

0.35

$

0.29

$

0.80

$

0.06

Discontinued operations

-

-

-

(0.01)

$

0.35

$

0.29

$

0.80

$

0.05

Net income (loss) per diluted shares:

Continuing operations

$

0.35

$

0.29

$

0.80

$

0.06

Discontinued operations

-

-

-

(0.01)

$

0.35

$

0.29

$

0.80

$

0.05

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

Basic

6,666,012

6,685,415

6,678,947

6,654,911

Diluted

6,666,231

6,685,628

6,679,260

6,657,840

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Asta Funding Inc. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 22:21:08 UTC
