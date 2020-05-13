Log in
05/13/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Asta Funding, Inc. ("Asta") (NASDAQ: ASFI) on behalf of the company's stockholders. 

On April 8, 2020, Asta announced that it had entered into a "going private" transaction, through which all outstanding shares of the company's common stock will be purchased from stockholders at $11.47 per share in cash.  Following this proposed transaction, Asta's shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine (i) whether $11.47 per share undervalues Asta's common stock, (ii) whether the proposed transaction as structured is fair to Asta's stockholders, and (iii) whether Asta and/or the company's executive officers and directors violated the securities laws in connection with the proposed transaction.

Asta stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options with respect to this matter.  Additional information may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/asta-funding-inc/.

Kaskela Law LLC represents shareholders in state and federal actions throughout the country.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.  This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. 

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaskela-law-llc-announces-shareholder-investigation-of-asta-funding-inc-asfi-and-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301058719.html

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
