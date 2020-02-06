ASTALDI: CORRECTION OF MISPRINTS IN THE DOCUMENTATION

THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES THE IMMEDIATE ATTENTION OF THE HOLDERS OF THE NOTES DENOMINATED "€140,000,000 4,875 PER CENT. EQUITY- LINKED NOTES DUE 2024" (ISIN CODE: XS1634544248) AND THE NOTES DENOMINATED "€750,000,000 7,125% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020" (ISIN CODES: XS1000393899 AND XS1000389608) ISSUED BY ASTALDI S.P.A.. THE NOTEHOLDERS ARE THEREFORE INVITED TO CONSULT IMMEDIATELY FINANCIAL AND LEGAL ADVISORS ON THE ACTIONS TO BE TAKEN, INCLUDING ANY TAX CONSEQUENCES.

NOTICE TO THE HOLDERS OF THE NOTES

"€140,000,000 4.875 PER CENT. EQUITY-LINKED NOTES DUE 2024"

(ISIN: XS1634544248)

AND

"EURO 750,000,000 7.125% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020"

(ISIN: XS1000393899 AND XS1000389608)

ISSUED BY ASTALDI S.P.A.

CORRECTION OF MISPRINTS IN THE DOCUMENTATION

Rome, 5 February 2020 - With reference to the proxy solicitation promoted, on a voluntary basis, on 16 January 2020, by Astaldi S.p.A. ("Astaldi" or the "Company"), in accordance with articles 136 and following of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998 (the "TUF") and articles 135 and following of the Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999 (the "Issuers' Regulation"), to the extent compatible, with reference to the two noteholders' meetings (the "Noteholders' Meetings", each a "Noteholders' Meeting") of the holders of the notes issued by Astaldi denominated:

"Euro 140,000,000 4.875 per cent. Equity-Linked Notes due 21 June 2024" (ISIN XS1634544248) (the " UK Notes "); and "Euro 750,000,000 7.125% Senior Notes due 2020" (ISIN XS1000393899 and XS1000389608) (the " U.S. Notes "),

the Company hereby notifies that the following documents, published on 16 January 2020:

the prospetto di sollecitazione di deleghe di voto (the " Prospetto di Sollecitazione ") in Italian language, the relevant forms of consent to the proxy solicitation, one for the UK Notes and one for the U.S. Notes (the " Proxy Solicitation Forms ") in Italian language, and the notice of call of the Noteholders' Meeting for the U.S. Notes in Italian language,

were amended to correct mere misprints, in particular the date for the third call of both of the Noteholders' Meetings, erroneously indicated (on page 1 of both Proxy Solicitation Forms and on pages 93 and 104 of the Prospetto di Sollecitazione) as Tuesday 23 March 2020, instead, is set for Tuesday 24 March 2020, and the time of call of the Noteholders' Meeting for the U.S. Notes,

