MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Astaldi S.p.A.    AST   IT0003261069

ASTALDI S.P.A.

(AST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASTALDI: MEETING OF THE HOLDERS OF THE NOTES “750,000,000 7.125% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020”

03/17/2020 | 10:26am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

ASTALDI: MEETING OF THE HOLDERS OF THE NOTES

"€750,000,000 7.125% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020" (ISIN CODES: XS1000393899 AND XS1000389608)

Rome, 17 March 2020 - The Meeting of the holders of the notes denominated "€750,000,000 7.125% Senior Notes due 2020" (ISIN codes: XS1000393899 and XS1000389608) issued by Astaldi (the "U.S. Notes") met today on second call - chaired by Prof. Ernesto Monti -, and with the vote against of 73.2% of attendees at the vote, rejected the proposal for a composition with creditors on a going concern basis ("proposta di concordato preventivo in continuità aziendale") submitted by Astaldi within the composition procedure (the "Proposal").

It should be noted that on 25 February 2020, the Meeting of the holders of the notes "€140,000,000 4.875 per cent. Equity-Linked Notes due 2024" issued by Astaldi (ISIN code: XS1634544248) (the "UK Notes") met on first call and approved the same Proposal with the vote in favour of 80.05% of the attendees.

Pursuant to the applicable Italian regulations, the outcome of the vote of both the Meetings will be expressed by the Common Representative of the Noteholders at the Creditors' Meeting, already set by the Court of Rome for 26 March 2020, at 10:30 a.m. (CET), or within 20 days thereafter, as provided for by article 178 of the Italian Insolvency Law.

°°°

Pursuant to art. 125-quater, subsection 2, of the Finance Consolidated Act, the summary report of voting will be made available on the Company website www.astaldi.com(Section Governance/Shareholders/Bondholders Meetings) within 5 days of the date of the Meeting. The document will include the number of shares represented at the Meeting and of those for which the vote was cast, the capital percentage that these shares represent, the number of votes in favour and against, and the number of abstentions.

The Meeting Minutes will be made available to the public within the terms and in accordance with the manner provided for by law and regulatory provisions in force at the Company's registered office, in Rome, as well on the Company's website www.astaldi.com(Section Governance/Shareholders/Bondholders Meetings), at Borsa Italiana, and at the authorised storage mechanism 1info.

* * *

ASTALDI GROUP is one of the main Contractors worldwide in the field of complex and strategic infrastructure projects. Active for 95 years at an international level, the Group develops initiatives within the fields of design, construction and management of public infrastructures and large civil engineering works, mainly in the areas of Transportation Infrastructures, Energy Production Plants and Civil and Industrial Buildings, Facility Management, Plant Design and Engineering and Complex Systems Management. Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange since 2002, Astaldi is based in Italy and operates mainly in Europe (Poland, Romania) and Turkey, Africa (Algeria), North America (Canada and the United States) and Latin America. On 28 September 2018, the Company filed an application with the Court of Rome for

admission to the composition with creditors procedure pursuant to Article 186-bis, Royal Decree no. 267 of 16 March 1942, as amended and supplemented; this application was accepted on 5 August 2019 and the procedure is still pending.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

ASTALDI

IMAGE BUILDING

Tel. +39 06.41766360

Tel. +39 02.89011300

Alessandra Onorati / Anna Forciniti

Giuliana Paoletti / Alfredo Mele

External Relations and Investor Relations

astaldi@imagebuilding.it

investor.relations@astaldi.com

www.astaldi.com

Disclaimer

Astaldi S.p.A. published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 14:24:03 UTC

share via e-mail
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2018 3 271 M
EBIT 2018 278 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 1 228 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 0,41x
P/E ratio 2019 0,34x
EV / Sales2018 0,39x
EV / Sales2019 0,37x
Capitalization 31,9 M
Chart ASTALDI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Astaldi S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTALDI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,33  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Filippo Stinellis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paolo Astaldi Chairman
Paolo Citterio General Manager-Finance & Administration
Ernesto Monti Vice Chairman
Caterina Astaldi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTALDI S.P.A.-41.73%36
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED-2.26%39 196
VINCI-40.36%36 521
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.58%31 519
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED2.56%19 281
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-4.75%18 359
