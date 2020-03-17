PRESS RELEASE

ASTALDI: MEETING OF THE HOLDERS OF THE NOTES

"€750,000,000 7.125% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020" (ISIN CODES: XS1000393899 AND XS1000389608)

Rome, 17 March 2020 - The Meeting of the holders of the notes denominated "€750,000,000 7.125% Senior Notes due 2020" (ISIN codes: XS1000393899 and XS1000389608) issued by Astaldi (the "U.S. Notes") met today on second call - chaired by Prof. Ernesto Monti -, and with the vote against of 73.2% of attendees at the vote, rejected the proposal for a composition with creditors on a going concern basis ("proposta di concordato preventivo in continuità aziendale") submitted by Astaldi within the composition procedure (the "Proposal").

It should be noted that on 25 February 2020, the Meeting of the holders of the notes "€140,000,000 4.875 per cent. Equity-Linked Notes due 2024" issued by Astaldi (ISIN code: XS1634544248) (the "UK Notes") met on first call and approved the same Proposal with the vote in favour of 80.05% of the attendees.

Pursuant to the applicable Italian regulations, the outcome of the vote of both the Meetings will be expressed by the Common Representative of the Noteholders at the Creditors' Meeting, already set by the Court of Rome for 26 March 2020, at 10:30 a.m. (CET), or within 20 days thereafter, as provided for by article 178 of the Italian Insolvency Law.

