MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Astaldi S.p.A.

ASTALDI S.P.A.

(AST)
Astaldi S p A : Italian court gives final approval to builder Astaldi's rescue plan

07/17/2020 | 02:04pm EDT

An Italian court has given final approval to a plan to rescue ailing Italian construction company Astaldi, paving the way for a tie-up with bigger rival Webuild, formerly known as Salini Impregilo.

An Italian court has given final approval to a plan to rescue ailing Italian construction company Astaldi, paving the way for a tie-up with bigger rival Webuild, formerly known as Salini Impregilo.

In April, a majority of Astaldi's creditors voted in favour of the plan, but Astaldi needed the court go-ahead to exit a Chapter 11-like creditor protection scheme agreed under a rescue plan worked out with Webuild.

Under the plan, Webuild is now expected to get a majority stake in Astaldi to create a national champion and help consolidate the construction sector with backing from state lender CDP.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; Editing by Mark Potter)
