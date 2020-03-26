MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE HOLDERS OF THE "€140,000,000 4.875 PER CENT. EQUITY-LINKED NOTES DUE 2024" (ISIN: XS1634544248) AVAILABLE TO THE PUBLIC

Rome, 26 March 2020 - Astaldi S.p.A. ("Astaldi" or the "Company") announces that on the date hereof, pursuant to the applicable provisions of law, the minutes of the Meeting of the holders of the "Euro 140,000,000 4.875 per cent. Equity-Linked Notes due 2024" (ISIN: XS1634544248) (the "UK Notes") held, on first call, on 25 February 2020 were made available to the public on the Company's website www.astaldi.com, Section "Governance - Shareholders / Bondholders Meetings") and on the centralized storage mechanism, called "1Info", available at the address www.1info.it, as well as at the Company's registered office (Via Giulio Vincenzo Bona 65, 00156, Rome).

The minutes of the Meeting of the holders of the UK Notes held on 25 February 2020, index no. 16306 and collection no. 10944, is in the process of being registered with the Company's Register of Rome.

