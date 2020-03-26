Log in
MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE HOLDERS OF THE “140,000,000 4.875 PER CENT. EQUITY-LINKED NOTES DUE 2024” (ISIN: XS1634544248) AVAILABLE TO THE PUBLIC

03/26/2020 | 12:08pm EDT

MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE HOLDERS OF THE "€140,000,000 4.875 PER CENT. EQUITY-LINKED NOTES DUE 2024" (ISIN: XS1634544248) AVAILABLE TO THE PUBLIC

Rome, 26 March 2020 - Astaldi S.p.A. ("Astaldi" or the "Company") announces that on the date hereof, pursuant to the applicable provisions of law, the minutes of the Meeting of the holders of the "Euro 140,000,000 4.875 per cent. Equity-Linked Notes due 2024" (ISIN: XS1634544248) (the "UK Notes") held, on first call, on 25 February 2020 were made available to the public on the Company's website www.astaldi.com, Section "Governance - Shareholders / Bondholders Meetings") and on the centralized storage mechanism, called "1Info", available at the address www.1info.it, as well as at the Company's registered office (Via Giulio Vincenzo Bona 65, 00156, Rome).

The minutes of the Meeting of the holders of the UK Notes held on 25 February 2020, index no. 16306 and collection no. 10944, is in the process of being registered with the Company's Register of Rome.

* * *

ASTALDI GROUP is one of the main Contractors worldwide in the field of complex and strategic infrastructure projects. Active for 95 years at an international level, the Group develops initiatives within the fields of design, construction and management of public infrastructures and large civil engineering works, mainly in the areas of Transportation Infrastructures, Energy Production Plants and Civil and Industrial Buildings, Facility Management, Plant Design and Engineering and Complex Systems Management. Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange since 2002, Astaldi is based in Italy and operates mainly in Europe (Poland, Romania) and Turkey, Africa (Algeria), North America (Canada and the United States) and Latin America. On 28 September 2018, the Company filed an application with the Court of Rome for admission to the composition with creditors procedure pursuant to Article 186-bis, Royal Decree no. 267 of 16 March 1942, as amended and supplemented; this application was accepted on 5 August 2019 and the procedure is still pending.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

ASTALDI

IMAGE BUILDING

Tel. +39 06.41766360

Tel. +39 02.89011300

Alessandra Onorati / Anna Forciniti

Giuliana Paoletti / Alfredo Mele

External Relations and Investor Relations

astaldi@imagebuilding.it

investor.relations@astaldi.com

www.astaldi.com

Disclaimer

Astaldi S.p.A. published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 16:07:02 UTC
