ASTALDI: WILL BUILD A NEW SECTION OF THE NAPLES-BARI HIGH-CAPACITY RAILWAY LINE

ASTALDI: WILL BUILD A NEW SECTION OF

THE NAPLES-BARIHIGH-CAPACITY RAILWAY LINE

Total contract value of EUR 608 million

Rome, 29 March 2019 - Astaldi Group has been awarded in joint venture a contract worth EUR 608 million to build additional 18.7 kilometres of the Naples-Barihigh-capacity railway line in Italy. The new lot refers to the construction of the link that from Apice stretches to Hirpinia, also featuring the construction of the Hirpinia Station, as well as three bored tunnels and four viaducts.

The works will be carried out by Astaldi (with a 40% share) in joint venture with Salini Impregilo (with a 60% share). The customer of this work is RFI - Rete Ferroviaria Italiana a company owned by Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane Group. As part of this same project, Astaldi is already carrying out 15.5 kilometres of route of the Naples-Cancello section in joint venture with Salini Impregilo.

Within the high-speed railway segment in Italy, Astaldi Group has already built remarkable works such as the Rome-Naples HS/HC line, the first high-speed railway line in Europe, as well as the Naples-Afragola HS Station (designed by the Archistar Zaha Hadid). Currently, the Group is engaged in the construction of railway works of strategic importance for Italy, inter alias the Brenner Base Tunnel, Lot Mules 2-3, which will be the longest underground railway link at global level, and major projects for upgrading the transport system in the southern Italy, such as the recently-started works to double the Bicocca-Catenanuova section of the Palermo- Catania line, and the afore-mentioned first section of the Naples-Bari HS/HC line (Naples-Cancello section).

The Apice-Hirpinia section of the Naples-Bari line, like all the other above-mentioned projects underway, forms an integral part of the TEN-T (Trans European Network-Transport) and therefore, will contribute to link Italy to the rest of Europe.

°°°

Astaldi Group is a global player in the sector of large and strategic infrastructure projects. With a leading position in Italy, Astaldi is one of the world's top 50 construction firms, one of Europe's top 25 contractors, and is also a sponsor of project finance/PPP initiatives. The Group has 95 years of experience and operates in a wide range of sectors, delivering complex and integrated projects. Designing, building, and operating public infrastructures and large-scale civil engineering works, Astaldi has unrivalled experience in Transport Infrastructure, Energy Production Plants, Civil and Industrial Construction, Facility Management, Plant Engineering, and Management of Complex Systems. In 2017 revenues totalled more than €3 billion, with a total order backlog of over €24 billion. Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange since 2002, Astaldi is headquartered in Italy. With approximately 100 projects in over 20 countries, the Group's 10,500 employees are based in Italy, Europe (Poland, Romania and Russia) and Turkey, Africa (Algeria), North America (Canada and the USA), Latin America and the Far East (Indonesia, India).

