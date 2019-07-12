Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Astaldi SpA    AST   IT0003261069

ASTALDI SPA

(AST)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Astaldi : Italy readies M&A-driven plan to revive building industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 01:27pm EDT

MILAN (Reuters) - A state-backed plan to revive Italy's sickly construction industry through a series of mergers could take a step forward next week when its biggest builder, Salini Impregilo, expects to approve a takeover bid for its nearest rival.

Known as "Project Italy", the joint public-private initiative has evolving for months in response to an industry crisis that has sent about 120,000 firms broke over the past decade and saddled others with crippling debts.

A Salini executive said on Friday that the company expected to receive state and bank financial backing to be able to give the go-ahead next week to take its first big step under the plan: a takeover of struggling rival Astaldi.

"We are on the home stretch," Salini's chief financial officer Massimo Ferrari told reporters on Friday.

He said Salini expected to secure funding commitments totalling 1.5 billion euros (£1.35 billion) by Monday from state investor Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and a group of banks, describing the financing as crucial to the entire project.

"We have a board meeting on Monday to give the green light to an offer for Astaldi," Ferrari said.

Salini wants to be the cornerstone of an industry consolidation, using a takeover of Astaldi and subsequent mergers to create a national champion capable of competing head-on against global firms for major projects at home and abroad.

Italian builders complain that rising indebtedness and weak infrastructure spending have eroded their ability to compete against major foreign firms as head contractors.

However, CDP has yet to commit to Project Italy and is keen to ensure the plan helps the entire sector, not just Salini.

CDP plans to discuss its possible involvement in the project at a board meeting early next week but does not expect to take a final decision, a source close to the situation said. It may simply resolve to pursue more talks, the source added.

Salini wants CDP and a group of unnamed banks to commit to two funding operations: first, 900 million euros ($1 billion) in bank loans to be shared by Salini and Astaldi, followed in October by a 600 million euro share issue by Salini.

Both are required to pull off a successful takeover of Astaldi and position the merged group to expand further.

Astaldi, the country's second largest builder behind Salini, is under bankruptcy protection. Salini also has heavy debt and fears that a failure of Astaldi could harm its own business, given both are partners in some major projects.

"The fundamental point is (to keep alive) the contracts, both in the country's interest and our own," Ferrari said.

Salini shares closed down 3% on Friday, and Astaldi shares ended little changed.

(Editing by Mark Bendeich and Louise Heavens)

By Elisa Anzolin
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTALDI SPA 0.42% 0.71 End-of-day quote.36.49%
SALINI IMPREGILO SPA -3.08% 1.791 End-of-day quote.30.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASTALDI SPA
01:27pASTALDI : Italy readies M&A-driven plan to revive building industry
RE
06/28ASTALDI : Note for the bondholder identification
PU
06/27RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE : gets Rs 7,000 crore Versova-Bandra Sea Link project
AQ
06/19ASTALDI : Filing of an updated version of the composition with creditors' propos..
PU
05/31ASTALDI : Paolo amato appointed as chief restructuring officer
PU
05/21ASTALDI : Information provided by the board of directors
PU
05/16ASTALDI : Information requested by consob pursuant to art. 114, italian legislat..
PU
05/10ASTALDI SPA : quaterly earnings release
04/24ASTALDI : Press release
PU
04/08ASTALDI : Resolutions passed by the board of directors
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2018 3 188 M
EBIT 2018 244 M
Net income 2018 76,2 M
Debt 2018 1 288 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 0,90x
P/E ratio 2019 0,82x
EV / Sales2018 0,43x
EV / Sales2019 0,42x
Capitalization 69,2 M
Chart ASTALDI SPA
Duration : Period :
Astaldi SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTALDI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,05  €
Last Close Price 0,71  €
Spread / Highest target 197%
Spread / Average Target 190%
Spread / Lowest Target 183%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Filippo Stinellis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paolo Astaldi Chairman
Paolo Citterio General Manager-Finance & Administration
Ernesto Monti Vice Chairman
Caterina Astaldi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTALDI SPA36.49%78
VINCI24.58%55 967
CHINA TOWER CORP LTD--.--%48 159
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION1.40%35 321
LARSEN & TOUBRO4.01%30 656
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-8.41%22 357
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About