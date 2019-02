Japanese conglomerate IHI decided to not invest because Astaldi did not meet IHI's conditions for a deal, the spokesman, said. He, however, added that the decision to not invest does not rule out future cooperation.

Italian construction group Salini Impregilo and IHI had made non-binding bids for Astaldi, which filed for court protection from creditors in September, a source told Reuters in December.

