Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Astaldi SpA    AST   IT0003261069

ASTALDI SPA (AST)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/30 07:14:20 pm
1.504 EUR   -7.16%
06:42pASTALDI : Press release
PU
08/02ASTALDI : Amendment to the 2018 financial calendar
PU
07/20ASTALDI : Documentation available to the public
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Astaldi : PRESS RELEASE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 06:42pm CEST

PRESS RELEASE

Rome, 30 August 2018 - With regards to certain recent media reports, Astaldi S.p.A. confirms that negotiations regarding the sale of assets linked to the Bosphorus Third Bridge Concession in Turkey are continuing and are at an advanced phase. There were meetings between the parties during July and August with the aim of agreeing a binding offer within a reasonable time, while taking into account recent events that are affecting Turkey.

In relation to the impact of the inevitable lengthening of the timeframe for the expected capital increase, the Company already has discussions underway with its reference banks and a further meeting with the banks is expected shortly.

The Company also makes it known that it has not received any request pursuant to Art. 67 of the RD n. 267/1942.

°°°

Astaldi Group is a global player in the sector of large and strategic infrastructure projects. With a leading position in Italy, Astaldi is one of the world's top 50 construction firms, one of Europe's top 25 contractors, and is also a sponsor of project finance/PPP initiatives. The Group has 95 years of experience and operates in a wide range of sectors, delivering complex and integrated projects. Designing, building, and operating public infrastructures and large-scale civil engineering works, Astaldi has unrivalled experience in Transport Infrastructure, Energy Production Plants, Civil and Industrial Construction, Facility Management, Plant Engineering, and Management of Complex Systems. In 2017 revenues totalled more than €3 billion, with a total order backlog of over €24 billion. Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange since 2002, Astaldi is headquartered in Italy. With approximately 100 projects in over 20 countries, the Group's 10,500 employees are based mainly in Italy, Europe (Poland, Romania, and Russia) and Turkey, Africa (Algeria), North America (Canada, and the USA), Latin America, and the Far East (Indonesia, India).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

ASTALDI

Italian Media: IMAGE BUILDING

Tel. +39 06.41766360

Tel. +39 02.89011300

Alessandra Onorati / Anna Forciniti

Giuliana Paoletti / Alfredo Mele

External Relations and Investor Relations

astaldi@imagebuilding.it

investor.relations@astaldi.com

www.astaldi.com

International Media: FINSBURY

Edward Simpkins

Tel. +44 20 7251 3801

astaldi@finsbury.com

1

Disclaimer

Astaldi S.p.A. published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 16:41:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASTALDI SPA
06:42pASTALDI : Press release
PU
08/02ASTALDI : Amendment to the 2018 financial calendar
PU
07/20ASTALDI : Documentation available to the public
PU
07/03ASTALDI : The shareholders' meeting of astaldi approves a share capital increase..
AQ
07/03ASTALDI : Notification of amendments to share capital pursuant to article 85-bis..
AQ
06/28ASTALDI : Notification of amendments to share capital pursuant to article 85-bis..
PU
06/28ASTALDI : THE SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING OF ASTALDI APPROVES A SHARE CAPITAL IN..
PU
06/05SHAREHOLDERS&RSQUO; MEETING : Documentation available to the public
PU
05/29ASTALDI : Documentation available to the public
AQ
05/25ASTALDI : Documentation available to the public
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015ARCH COAL : Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2014 Results. Commentary 
2015UPDATE : A Look At Arch Coal's 2015 Guidance 
2015UPDATE : Arch Coal - Managing What It Can 
2015Arch Coal's (ACI) CEO John Eaves on Q4 2014 Results - Earnings Call Transcrip.. 
2015Is A Dividend Cut The End Of The World? Stock Price Recovery And The Contrari.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 188 M
EBIT 2018 275 M
Net income 2018 77,3 M
Debt 2018 1 245 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 2,09
P/E ratio 2019 1,92
EV / Sales 2018 0,44x
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
Capitalization 163 M
Chart ASTALDI SPA
Duration : Period :
Astaldi SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTALDI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,95 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Filippo Stinellis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paolo Astaldi Chairman
Paolo Citterio General Manager-Finance & Administration
Ernesto Monti Vice Chairman
Caterina Astaldi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTALDI SPA-23.58%191
VINCI-1.82%58 000
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-15.25%33 544
LARSEN & TOUBRO7.09%26 866
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-12.89%26 261
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-14.78%23 041
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.