Astaldi : PRESS RELEASE

Rome, 30 August 2018 - With regards to certain recent media reports, Astaldi S.p.A. confirms that negotiations regarding the sale of assets linked to the Bosphorus Third Bridge Concession in Turkey are continuing and are at an advanced phase. There were meetings between the parties during July and August with the aim of agreeing a binding offer within a reasonable time, while taking into account recent events that are affecting Turkey.

In relation to the impact of the inevitable lengthening of the timeframe for the expected capital increase, the Company already has discussions underway with its reference banks and a further meeting with the banks is expected shortly.

The Company also makes it known that it has not received any request pursuant to Art. 67 of the RD n. 267/1942.

Astaldi Group is a global player in the sector of large and strategic infrastructure projects. With a leading position in Italy, Astaldi is one of the world's top 50 construction firms, one of Europe's top 25 contractors, and is also a sponsor of project finance/PPP initiatives. The Group has 95 years of experience and operates in a wide range of sectors, delivering complex and integrated projects. Designing, building, and operating public infrastructures and large-scale civil engineering works, Astaldi has unrivalled experience in Transport Infrastructure, Energy Production Plants, Civil and Industrial Construction, Facility Management, Plant Engineering, and Management of Complex Systems. In 2017 revenues totalled more than €3 billion, with a total order backlog of over €24 billion. Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange since 2002, Astaldi is headquartered in Italy. With approximately 100 projects in over 20 countries, the Group's 10,500 employees are based mainly in Italy, Europe (Poland, Romania, and Russia) and Turkey, Africa (Algeria), North America (Canada, and the USA), Latin America, and the Far East (Indonesia, India).

