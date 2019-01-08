Log in
ASTALDI SPA
Astaldi : PRESS RELEASE

01/08/2019 | 02:29pm EST

ASTALDI: ANNOUNCEMENT OF CHANGES TO VOTING RIGHTS

PURSUANT TO ART. 85-BIS OF THE ISSUER REGULATION

Rome, 8 January 2019 - Astaldi S.p.A. announces that a change in the Company's voting rights took place pursuant to art. 127-quinquies of the consolidated finance act - TUF.

This announcement is made pursuant to art. 85-bis of the Issuer Regulation adopted by CONSOB with decision no. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as well as art. 2.6.2. of the Regulation and art. IA 2.3.4 of the Instructions to the Regulation of the Markets organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A.

In the specific case, the following is pointed out:

  • - Astaldi S.p.A.'s share capital equals EUR 196,849,800.00, consisting of 98,424,900 shares without any indication of par value;

  • - 51,827,967 shares had already accrued the right to the increased voting rights, in the ratio of two voting rights per share, for a total of voting rights equal to 150,252,867;

  • - starting 1 December 2018, the increased voting right accrued for 5,000 shares, with a change in total voting rights from 150,252,867 to 150,257,867;

  • - pursuant to subsection 8 of art. 127-quinquies of the consolidated finance act - TUF, the increase of the voting rights is calculated towards the determination of the quorums for the Shareholders' Meeting to meet and pass decisions.

Furthermore, 216,021 shares, whose increase is currently accruing, have entered the increased voting rights list.

Updated situation

Previous situation

No. of shares

No. of voting rights

No. of shares

No. of voting rights

Ordinary shares with no increased voting rights

46,591,933

46,591,933

46,596,933

46,596,933

Ordinary shares with increased voting rights

51,832,967

103,665,934

51,827,967

103,655,934

Total

98,424,900

150,257,867

98,424,900

150,252,867

°°°

Astaldi Group is a global player in the sector of large and strategic infrastructure projects. With a leading position in Italy, Astaldi is one of the world's top 50 construction firms, one of Europe's top 25 contractors, and is also a sponsor of project finance/PPP initiatives. The Group has 95 years of experience and operates in a wide range of sectors, delivering complex and integrated projects. Designing, building, and operating public infrastructures and large-scale civil engineering works,Astaldi has unrivalled experience in Transport Infrastructure, Energy Production Plants, Civil and Industrial Construction,

Facility Management, Plant Engineering, and Management of Complex Systems. In 2017 revenues totalled more than €3 billion, with a total order backlog of over €24 billion. Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange since 2002, Astaldi is headquartered in Italy. With approximately 100 projects in over 20 countries, the Group's 10,500 employees are based in Italy, Europe (Poland, Romania and Russia) and Turkey, Africa (Algeria), North America (Canada and the USA), Latin America and the Far East (Indonesia, India).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

ASTALDI

Italian Media: IMAGE BUILDING

Tel. +39 06.41766360

Tel. +39 02.89011300

Alessandra Onorati / Anna Forciniti

Giuliana Paoletti / Alfredo Mele / Alessandro Zambetti

External Relations and Investor Relations

astaldi@imagebuilding.it

investor.relations@astaldi.com

www.astaldi.com

Disclaimer

Astaldi S.p.A. published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 19:28:08 UTC
