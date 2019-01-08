Astaldi : PRESS RELEASE

ASTALDI: ANNOUNCEMENT OF CHANGES TO VOTING RIGHTS

PURSUANT TO ART. 85-BIS OF THE ISSUER REGULATION

Rome, 8 January 2019 - Astaldi S.p.A. announces that a change in the Company's voting rights took place pursuant to art. 127-quinquies of the consolidated finance act - TUF.

This announcement is made pursuant to art. 85-bis of the Issuer Regulation adopted by CONSOB with decision no. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as well as art. 2.6.2. of the Regulation and art. IA 2.3.4 of the Instructions to the Regulation of the Markets organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A.

In the specific case, the following is pointed out:

- Astaldi S.p.A.'s share capital equals EUR 196,849,800.00, consisting of 98,424,900 shares without any indication of par value;

- 51,827,967 shares had already accrued the right to the increased voting rights, in the ratio of two voting rights per share, for a total of voting rights equal to 150,252,867;

- starting 1 December 2018, the increased voting right accrued for 5,000 shares, with a change in total voting rights from 150,252,867 to 150,257,867;

- pursuant to subsection 8 of art. 127-quinquies of the consolidated finance act - TUF, the increase of the voting rights is calculated towards the determination of the quorums for the Shareholders' Meeting to meet and pass decisions.

Furthermore, 216,021 shares, whose increase is currently accruing, have entered the increased voting rights list.

Updated situation Previous situation No. of shares No. of voting rights No. of shares No. of voting rights Ordinary shares with no increased voting rights 46,591,933 46,591,933 46,596,933 46,596,933 Ordinary shares with increased voting rights 51,832,967 103,665,934 51,827,967 103,655,934 Total 98,424,900 150,257,867 98,424,900 150,252,867

