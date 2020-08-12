Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  ASTARTA Holding N.V.    AST   NL0000686509

ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.

(AST)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 08/11
17 PLN   -1.16%
01:23pASTARTA N : published Report for the six months of 2020
PU
12:43pASTARTA N : 1H20 report
PU
12:43pASTARTA N : presentation 1H20
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASTARTA N : published Report for the six months of 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 01:23pm EDT

Key highlights:
ASTARTA's consolidated revenues amounted to EUR172m in the 1H20 with exports' share of 53%. The Agricultural segment's revenues were EUR54m in 1H20 compared to EUR103m in 1H19 as majority of the grain and oilseeds' 2019 harvest were sold by the end of 2019. A 3% y-o-y revenue growth to EUR57m helped the Sugar segment becoming the main contributor to consolidated revenues in 1H20. The Soybean Processing and the Cattle Farming segments generated EUR40m and EUR18m of revenues, correspondingly. EBITDA stood firm at EUR67m, almost at the same level as in 1H19. The Company paid down a further EUR20m of bank debt on a Cash Flow Basis leading to the Net Debt reduction to EUR239m as of 30 June 2020.

Agriculture
The Agriculture segment revenues amounted to EUR54m in 1H20 as majority of the grain and oilseeds' 2019 harvest were sold by the end of 2019. Exports accounted for 96% of the Agricultural segment revenues in 1H20 versus 91% in 1H19. EBITDA totalled EUR53m in 1H20. As of August 12, the Company harvested early grains such as winter wheat and rapeseeds in the amount of 230kt and 4kt with an average yield of 4.8 t/ha (versus 5.1t/ha in 2019) and 2.6 t/ha, correspondingly.

Sugar
Sugar revenues amounted to EUR57m (up by 3% y-o-y) on improvement of realized prices to EUR354 per t compared to EUR329 per t a year ago. This lead to the EBITDA increasing to EUR8.1m in 1H20 from EUR4.0m in 1H19.

Soybean processing
The Soybean processing-related revenues totalled EUR40m, down by 12% y-o-y on lower sales volumes. Exports contributed 86% of revenues. The EBITDA margin declined from 11% in 1H19 to 9% in 1H20 on higher cost of sales due to regulatory changes in the industry.

Сattle Farming
Slightly higher revenues of the Cattle Farming segment (EUR18m in 1H20 versus EUR17m in 1H19) were driven by higher milk prices offsetting lower sale volumes. EBITDA margin improved to 22% in 1H20 from 21% in 1H19.

Сomments of Valery Sokolenko, Executive Director of ASTARTA:
«ASTARTA continues to demonstrate its resilient business model by delivering much needed hard currency revenues and taxes to Ukraine, cereals and feedstock products to global markets and reduced leverage profile to its shareholders amid very difficult macroeconomic backdrop created by the pandemic which disrupted not only the world's largest economies but our every day-to-day life. We are fully prepared to face the challenges of the present times and continue servicing our customers in Ukraine and globally with sustainable and affordable food produce».

Back to news

Disclaimer

Astarta Holding NV published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 17:22:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.
01:23pASTARTA N : published Report for the six months of 2020
PU
12:43pASTARTA N : 1H20 report
PU
12:43pASTARTA N : presentation 1H20
PU
07/22ASTARTA N : Lyst-Ruchky, Farming Company, was granted status of organic products..
PU
06/08ASTARTA N : published Report for the first quarter of 2020
PU
06/08ASTARTA N : released Sustainability report for 2019
PU
2019ASTARTA HOLDING N.V. : quaterly earnings release
2019ASTARTA HOLDING N.V. : annual earnings release
2019ASTARTA N : Sugar beet planting campaign update
PU
2019ASTARTA N : operational results for 2018
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 373 M 440 M 440 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 241 M 285 M 285 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 93,9 M 110 M 111 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 5 470
Free-Float 30,7%
Chart ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
ASTARTA Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,06 €
Last Close Price 3,86 €
Spread / Highest target 56,9%
Spread / Average Target 56,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 56,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Viktor Petrovich Ivanchyk Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Howard Dahl Chairman
Zeljko Erceg Operations Director
Viktor Gladkyi CFO, Financial Director & Executive Director
Marcus van Campen Executive Director & Chief Corporate Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.6.25%110
NESTLÉ S.A.3.15%328 565
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC0.22%78 844
DANONE-24.79%42 482
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY7.78%42 338
GENERAL MILLS, INC.16.02%37 962
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group