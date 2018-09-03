Astarta N : Current report No 15/2018

The Board of Directors of ASTARTA Holding N.V. (the Company) herby informs that between August 27, 2018 and August 31, 2018, during trading sessions on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, the Company purchased its own shares in the quantity of 1 710 with the average price of PLN 32,99 per share.

Daily purchases information is as follows:

Quantity Price Trade Date/Time 115 32,5 28.08.2018 09:00:00 25 33 28.08.2018 09:42:38 385 33,1 28.08.2018 10:37:58 49 33,1 28.08.2018 10:38:04 584 33 29.08.2018 09:13:47 52 33 31.08.2018 15:14:28 500 33 31.08.2018 15:14:35

The shares have been bought acting pursuant to the Resolution No. 8 adopted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company on 25 May 2018.

Name of the Broker: Pekao Investment Banking S.A.

Legal grounds: Article 56.1 of Polish Act of 29 July 2005 on Public Offering, Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organized Trading, and Public Companies.

SIGNATURES OF INDIVIDUALS AUTHORIZED TO REPRESENT THE COMPANY:

Date: Name: Title: Signature:

03-09-2018 Viktor Ivanchyk Proxy Viktor Ivanchyk