Astarta N : Current report No 17/2018

The Board of Directors of ASTARTA Holding N.V. (the Company) herby informs that between September 11, 2018 and September 14, 2018, during trading sessions on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, the Company purchased its own shares in the quantity of 900 with the average price of PLN 31,69 per share.

Daily purchases information is as follows:

Quantity Price Trade Date/Time 6 31,4 11.09.2018 11:45:53 494 31,6 11.09.2018 15:47:28 400 31,8 13.09.2018 09:32:57

The shares have been bought acting pursuant to the Resolution No. 8 adopted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company on 25 May 2018.

Name of the Broker: Pekao Investment Banking S.A.

Legal grounds: Article 56.1 of Polish Act of 29 July 2005 on Public Offering, Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organized Trading, and Public Companies.

SIGNATURES OF INDIVIDUALS AUTHORIZED TO REPRESENT THE COMPANY:

Date: Name: Title: Signature:

18-09-2018 Viktor Ivanchyk Proxy Viktor Ivanchyk