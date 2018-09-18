Log in
ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.
End-of-day quote - 09/13
31.1 PLN   -2.51%
07:08aASTARTA N : Current report No 17/2018
PU
09/10ASTARTA N : Current report No16/2018
PU
09/03ASTARTA N : Current report No 15/2018
PU
Astarta N : Current report No 17/2018

09/18/2018

The Board of Directors of ASTARTA Holding N.V. (the Company) herby informs that between September 11, 2018 and September 14, 2018, during trading sessions on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, the Company purchased its own shares in the quantity of 900 with the average price of PLN 31,69 per share.

Daily purchases information is as follows:

Quantity

Price

Trade Date/Time

6

31,4

11.09.2018 11:45:53

494

31,6

11.09.2018 15:47:28

400

31,8

13.09.2018 09:32:57

The shares have been bought acting pursuant to the Resolution No. 8 adopted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company on 25 May 2018.

Name of the Broker: Pekao Investment Banking S.A.

Legal grounds: Article 56.1 of Polish Act of 29 July 2005 on Public Offering, Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organized Trading, and Public Companies.

SIGNATURES OF INDIVIDUALS AUTHORIZED TO REPRESENT THE COMPANY:

Date: Name: Title: Signature:
18-09-2018 Viktor Ivanchyk Proxy Viktor Ivanchyk

Disclaimer

Astarta Holding NV published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 05:07:04 UTC
Financials (UAH)
Sales 2018 13 090 M
EBIT 2018 1 075 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 4 478 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,44x
Capitalization 5 851 M
Chart ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
Astarta Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 341  UAH
Spread / Average Target 45%
Managers
NameTitle
Viktor Petrovich Ivanchyk Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Howard Dahl Chairman
Zeljko Erceg Operations Director
Viktor Gladkyi CFO, Financial Director & Executive Director
Marcus van Campen Executive Director & Chief Corporate Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTARTA HOLDING N.V.-41.32%210
NESTLÉ-3.58%257 276
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-24.96%72 533
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL2.13%64 235
DANONE-7.38%52 081
GENERAL MILLS-19.46%28 458
