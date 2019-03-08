Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Astec Industries, Inc.    ASTE

ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.

(ASTE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ASTEC INDUSTRIES ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Astec Industries, Inc. - ASTE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 10:51pm EST

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until April 2, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Astec Industries, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ASTE), if they purchased the Company’s shares between July 26, 2016 and October 22, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee.

Get Help

Astec investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-astec-industries-inc-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Astec and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 23, 2018, the Company disclosed a wide range of disappointing financial results for 3Q2018 including a decrease in domestic sales of 1.2% and a 28.1% decline in domestic backlog and for 2018, core revenue growth forecast slashed from 7%-12% to 1%-3% as well as revenue and earnings per share well below analysts’ expectations.

On this news, the price of Astec’s shares plummeted.

The case is City of Taylor General Employees Retirement System v. Astec Industries, Inc., et al., 19-cv-0002.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.
03/08ASTEC INDUSTRIES ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,..
BU
03/07SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action ..
PR
03/02Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Fi..
BU
03/01GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tesla, Tata, MUFG, Shell
03/01ASTEC INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stat..
AQ
03/01ASTEC INDUSTRIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
03/01Astec Industries Appoints Mary L. Howell to Board of Directors
GL
03/01Astec Industries Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
GL
02/26LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
BU
02/26ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC. : annual earnings release
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 294 M
EBIT 2019 98,1 M
Net income 2019 72,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,99
P/E ratio 2020 10,51
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,68x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,66x
Capitalization 880 M
Chart ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Astec Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 40,5 $
Spread / Average Target 4,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard J. Dorris President, CEO, COO & EVP
William D. Gehl Chairman
David C. Silvious Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Daniel K. Frierson Independent Director
William B. Sansom Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.27.92%880
CATERPILLAR INC.6.11%76 432
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY34.53%13 027
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCI & TCH CO LTD--.--%4 866
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC--.--%2 798
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.--.--%1 683
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.