ASTEC INDUSTRIES ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Astec Industries, Inc. - ASTE

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors
that they have until April 2, 2019 to file lead plaintiff
applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Astec
Industries, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ASTE), if they purchased the Company’s
shares between July 26, 2016 and October 22, 2018, inclusive (the “Class
Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for
the Eastern District of Tennessee.
Get Help
Astec investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-astec-industries-inc-securities-litigation
or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are
available to discuss your legal options.
About the Lawsuit
Astec and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose
material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On October 23, 2018, the Company disclosed a wide range of disappointing
financial results for 3Q2018 including a decrease in domestic sales of
1.2% and a 28.1% decline in domestic backlog and for 2018, core revenue
growth forecast slashed from 7%-12% to 1%-3% as well as revenue and
earnings per share well below analysts’ expectations.
On this news, the price of Astec’s shares plummeted.
The case is City of Taylor General Employees Retirement System v.
Astec Industries, Inc., et al., 19-cv-0002.
About ClaimsFiler
ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to
help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from
securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can:
(1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement
websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely
submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data
to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a
financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti,
LLC law firm for free case evaluations.
To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190308005502/en/