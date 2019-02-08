Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Astec Industries, Inc.    ASTE

ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC. (ASTE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ASTEC INDUSTRIES SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Astec Industries, Inc. - ASTE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 10:51pm EST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until April 2, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Astec Industries, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ASTE), if they purchased the Company’s shares between July 26, 2016 and October 22, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Astec and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-aste/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by April 2, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Astec and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 23, 2018, the Company disclosed a wide range of disappointing financial results for 3Q2018 including a decrease in domestic sales of 1.2% and a 28.1% decline in domestic backlog and for 2018, core revenue growth forecast slashed from 7%-12% to 1%-3% as well as revenue and earnings per share well below analysts’ expectations.

On this news, the price of Astec’s shares plummeted.

The case is City of Taylor General Employees Retirement System v. Astec Industries, Inc., et al., 19-cv-0002.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.
10:51pASTEC INDUSTRIES SHAREHOLDER ALERT B : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
09:01pKirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit..
BU
05:47pASTE INVESTOR REMINDER : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Astec Industries, Inc. Investors..
BU
02/07GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Act..
BU
02/07IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
02/06The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against As..
BU
02/05ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) Sued for Misleading Sharehold..
BU
02/05DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
02/05ASTEC Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding..
PR
02/05SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action A..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 244 M
EBIT 2018 75,2 M
Net income 2018 12,2 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 68,37
P/E ratio 2019 11,54
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,65x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,63x
Capitalization 810 M
Chart ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Astec Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 38,5 $
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard J. Dorris President, CEO, COO & EVP
William D. Gehl Chairman
David C. Silvious Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Daniel K. Frierson Independent Director
William B. Sansom Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.17.75%810
CATERPILLAR1.35%75 994
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY13.67%10 968
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCI & TCH CO LTD--.--%4 174
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC--.--%3 034
TADANO LTD.16.67%1 406
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.