Astec Industries : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Astec Industries, Inc. Investors

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a global investors rights law
firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of
investors that acquired Astec Industries, Inc. (“Astec” or the “Fund”)
(NASDAQ: ASTE)
securities between July 26, 2016 and October 22, 2018,
inclusive (the “Class Period”). Astec investors have until April
2, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
On July 24, 2018, Astec announced financial results for the second
quarter of 2018 and disclosed that the Company was exiting from its
contractual obligations concerning the Highland wood pellet plant in
Arkansas “driven by unresolved issues, which inhibited the plant's
ability to meet contractual provisions by the date required by the
Company's sales contract with Highland.” Therefore, the Company “agreed
to pay $68 million in cash in the aggregate over the course of the next
120 days and forgive approximately $7 million in receivables.” On this
news, shares of Astec fell $12.59 per share, or more than 20%, to close
at $48.21 on July 24, 2018, thereby injuring investors.
Then on January 22, 2019, the Company announced that effective
immediately, Benjamin G. Brock had resigned as Chief Executive Officer
of the Company.
The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made
materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose
material adverse information regarding Astec's business, operations and
prospects, including that its wood pellet plants suffered from
significant and costly problems that prevented them from running at
their promised production capacity, posing a threat to the Company's
pellet plant business, its overall financial performance, and its
financial outlook.
If you purchased shares of Astec during the Class Period you may move
the Court no later than April 2, 2019 to ask the Court to
appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not
take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or
take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish
to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning
this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these
matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century
Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067, at 310-201-9150,
Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number and number of shares purchased.
