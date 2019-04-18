Log in
Astec Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASTE) Announces The Company's First Quarter Conference Call April 23, 2019 At 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time

04/18/2019

CHATTANOOGA, TN (April 18, 2018) - You are invited by Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) to participate in a conference call to review the company's First Quarter financial results.

Astec Industries, Inc. will be releasing its First Quarter financial results to the wire services on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at approximately 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time.

The live call will begin on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:00 A.M., Eastern Time.

Richard J. Dorris, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer, David C. Silvious, Chief Financial Officer, and Stephen C. Anderson, Vice President of Administration and Secretary will host the call.

To access the call, dial (877) 407-9210 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time for the call. International callers should dial (201) 689-8049. You may also access a live webcast of the call by visiting www.astecindustries.com/conferencecalls. You will need to give your name and company affiliation and reference Astec. An archived web cast will be available for ninety days at www.astecindustries.com.

A replay of the call can be accessed through midnight on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, by dialing (877) 481-4010, or (919) 882-2331 for international callers, Conference ID #47335. A transcript of the conference call will be made available under the Investor Relations section of the Astec Industries, Inc. website within 5 business days after the call.

Astec Industries, Inc. (www.astecindustries.com) is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building; aggregate processing; oil, gas and water well drilling; and concrete production. Astec's manufacturing operations are divided into three primary business segments: road building, specialized industrial products and related equipment (Infrastructure Group); aggregate processing and mining equipment (Aggregate and Mining Group); and equipment for the extraction and production of fuels, commercial and industrial burners, concrete production and water drilling equipment (Energy Group).

If you have any questions about the call schedule, please contact Linda Foreman at (423) 553-5946 or lforeman@astecindustries.com. Conference call information is also located on the website at www.astecindustries.com.



Astec Industries Inc. published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 15:17:01 UTC
