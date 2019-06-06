Log in
ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.

(ASTE)
Astec Industries, Inc. to Attend Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference

06/06/2019 | 07:01am EDT

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) announces today it will attend the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on Monday, June 10, 2019. Richard J. Dorris, Chief Operating Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer and Stephen C. Anderson, Vice President of Administration and Director of Investor Relations will attend the conference.

Astec Industries, Inc. (www.astecindustries.com), is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building; aggregate processing; diversified industrial applications and concrete production. Astec's manufacturing operations are divided into three primary business segments: road building, specialized industrial products and related equipment (Infrastructure Group); aggregate processing and mining equipment (Aggregate and Mining Group); and equipment for the extraction and production of fuels, commercial and industrial burners, concrete production and water drilling equipment (Energy Group).

For Additional Information Contact:

Stephen C. Anderson
Vice President of Administration and Director of Investor Relations
Phone: (423) 553-5934
Fax: (423) 899-4456
E-mail: sanderson@astecindustries.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 223 M
EBIT 2019 67,9 M
Net income 2019 54,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,77
P/E ratio 2020 10,91
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,55x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,55x
Capitalization 672 M
Chart ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Astec Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 35,0 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard J. Dorris President, CEO, COO & EVP
William D. Gehl Chairman
David C. Silvious Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Daniel K. Frierson Independent Director
William B. Sansom Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.0.40%660
CATERPILLAR INC.-3.93%68 997
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY43.53%14 503
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCI & TCH CO LTD--.--%5 738
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC--.--%2 879
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.--.--%1 396
