ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.

ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.

(ASTE)
My previous session
  Report  
News 
Official Publications

Astec Industries : to Attend Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference

03/18/2019 | 03:14pm EDT

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (March 18, 2019) - Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) announces today it will attend the Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference in Coral Gables, Florida on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Richard J. Dorris, Chief Operating Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer and Stephen C. Anderson, Vice President of Administration and Director of Investor Relations will attend the conference.

Astec Industries, Inc., (www.astecindustries.com), is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building; aggregate processing; diversified industrial applications and concrete production. Astec's manufacturing operations are divided into three primary business segments: road building, specialized industrial products and related equipment (Infrastructure Group); aggregate processing and mining equipment (Aggregate and Mining Group); and equipment for the extraction and production of fuels, commercial and industrial burners, concrete production and water drilling equipment (Energy Group).

For Additional Information Contact:

Stephen C. Anderson
Vice President of Administration and Director of Investor Relations
Phone: (423) 553-5934
Fax: (423) 899-4456
E-mail: sanderson@astecindustries.com

Disclaimer

Astec Industries Inc. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 19:14:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 294 M
EBIT 2019 98,1 M
Net income 2019 72,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,04
P/E ratio 2020 10,55
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,67x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,66x
Capitalization 873 M
Chart ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Astec Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 40,5 $
Spread / Average Target 4,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard J. Dorris President, CEO, COO & EVP
William D. Gehl Chairman
David C. Silvious Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Daniel K. Frierson Independent Director
William B. Sansom Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.28.42%884
CATERPILLAR INC.4.41%76 357
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY48.44%14 386
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCI & TCH CO LTD--.--%4 984
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC--.--%2 739
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.--.--%1 691
