ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.

(ASTE)
Astec Industries to Hold 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders in Virtual-Only Format

04/24/2020 | 04:23pm EDT

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASTE) (theCompany”) announced today that its upcoming 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) will be held in a virtual-only format to protect the safety of its shareholders and meeting participants in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health guidance and restrictions.

As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., Chattanooga time, for shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 21, 2020. The original date and time of the Annual Meeting, as well as the items of business to be addressed at the Annual Meeting, remain unchanged. However, shareholders and other participants will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person and may only participate via webcast.

Access and Log-In Instructions for Virtual Annual Meeting

Shareholders entitled to attend the Annual Meeting may access the virtual meeting by going to https://www.issuerdirect.com/virtual-event/aste and following the instructions on the website to enter the 16-digit control number printed on their proxy card, voting instruction form or Notice of Meeting, as applicable. Online access to the Annual Meeting will open at 9:45 a.m. (Chattanooga time) to allow time for shareholders to log-in prior to the start of the live audio webcast of the Annual Meeting at 10:00 a.m. (Chattanooga time).

Voting Methods

Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, the Company urges you to vote and submit your vote in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials previously provided in connection with the Annual Meeting. Please note that the proxy card included with the previously distributed materials will not be updated to reflect the change to a virtual format and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting. The Company’s proxy materials are currently available at www.proxyvote.com. Shareholders who have already voted do not need to take any further voting action unless they wish to change their vote.

If you wish to vote during the webcast of the Annual Meeting, go to https://www.issuerdirect.com/virtual-event/aste and vote during the meeting by following the instructions on the meeting website.

About Astec Industries, Inc. 

Astec Industries, Inc. (www.astecindustries.com) owns sites that manufacture specialized equipment primarily used for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production.

For Additional Information Contact:

Stephen C. Anderson
Senior Vice President of Administration, Investor Relations & Secretary
Phone: (423) 899-5898
Fax: (423) 899-4456
E-mail: sanderson@astecindustries.com

Primary Logo


