Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Astec Industries, Inc.    ASTE

ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.

(ASTE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Astec To Acquire Concrete Equipment Providers CON-E-CO AND BMH Systems

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 12:06pm EDT

Highlights:

  • Builds On Well-Respected Astec Brands in Concrete Market to Create a More Comprehensive Concrete Plant Offering, with Asphalt Plant Cross-Selling Opportunities
  • Consistent with Astec’s Strategy to Simplify, Focus and Grow Profitably to Enhance Shareholder Value

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq:ASTE) today announced the acquisition of two premier full-line concrete batch plant manufacturers serving customers around the world. Astec has acquired Concrete Equipment Company, Inc. (“CON-E-CO”) and BMH Systems, Inc. (“BMH”), which had combined annualized sales in 2019 of approximately $50 million. The acquisitions were funded with cash on hand and will be immediately accretive to EPS. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

“We are very pleased to welcome CON-E-CO and BMH Systems to Astec,” commented Barry A. Ruffalo, Chief Executive Officer of Astec. “The addition of these highly regarded brands, along with our existing RexCon brand of concrete products will significantly strengthen our ability to serve our customers’ needs - Rock to Road. By bringing these product lines together, our global customers will have access to the most robust line of concrete products in the infrastructure industry. Both organizations are an excellent cultural fit with Astec, as they are customer focused, innovative and performance-oriented. These acquisitions also reflect our disciplined capital allocation process, and we maintain significant financial flexibility as we continue to effectively manage our operations in this unprecedented environment.”

CON-E-CO

CON-E-CO, headquartered in Blair, Nebraska, engineers, manufactures and supports a complete line of portable and stationary concrete batch plants, mixers, material handling systems and dust control. CON-E-CO’s complementary brands and product lines will enable Astec to better compete in the concrete market while leveraging sales and purchasing across the combined organizations.

BMH Systems

BMH Systems, headquartered in Montreal, Canada, specializes in high performance concrete batch plants, bagging plants and custom batch plants to service the needs of infrastructure projects around the world. The integration of the BMH Systems product lines into Astec provides a comprehensive concrete plant offering in North America, enhances engineering expertise, creates cost synergy opportunities and delivers a strong platform to promote additional asphalt plant sales in the Canadian market. 

About Astec Industries, Inc.

Astec Industries, Inc. (www.astecindustries.com), is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Astec’s manufacturing operations are divided into two primary business segments: Infrastructure Solutions that includes road building, asphalt and concrete plant, thermal and storage solutions; and Materials Solutions that include our aggregate processing and mining equipment.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this presentation and discussion contains “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding the future performance of the Company. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s expectations and are based upon currently available information, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements. These statements are not guarantees of performance and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted or anticipated. Future events and actual results, financial or otherwise, could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause future events or actual results to differ materially include: general uncertainty in the economy, oil, gas and liquid asphalt prices, rising steel prices, decreased funding for highway projects, the relative strength/weakness of the dollar to foreign currencies, production capacity, general business conditions in the industry, demand for the Company’s products, seasonality and cyclicality in operating results, seasonality of sales volumes or lower than expected sales volumes, lower than expected margins on custom equipment orders, competitive activity, tax rates and the impact of future legislation thereon, and those other factors listed from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

For Additional Information Contact:

Stephen C. Anderson
Senior Vice President of Administration and Investor Relations, Secretary
Phone: (423) 899-5898
Fax: (423) 899-4456
E-mail: sanderson@astecindustries.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.
12:06pAstec To Acquire Concrete Equipment Providers CON-E-CO AND BMH Systems
GL
07/31ASTEC INDUSTRIES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/22ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC. (NASDAQ : ASTE) Announces the Company's Second Quarter Co..
GL
07/20ASTEC INDUSTRIES : To acquire con-e-co
PU
06/08ASTEC INDUSTRIES : To Close Telsmith Manufacturing Facility
PU
06/05ASTEC INDUSTRIES : to present at Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference 2020
AQ
05/13ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/06ASTEC INDUSTRIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation..
AQ
05/06ASTEC INDUSTRIES : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/06Astec Industries Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 992 M - -
Net income 2020 25,3 M - -
Net cash 2020 148 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 42,1x
Yield 2020 0,99%
Capitalization 1 005 M 1 005 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 3 753
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Astec Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 47,25 $
Last Close Price 44,49 $
Spread / Highest target 30,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barry A. Ruffalo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William D. Gehl Chairman
Gregory G. Oswald Vice President-Global Operational Excellence
Rebecca Weyenberg Chief Financial Officer
Matthew T. Litchfield Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.5.93%1 005
CATERPILLAR INC.-10.02%71 920
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.23.81%25 401
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.23.65%8 646
SHAANXI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO.,LTD182.38%4 044
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.-21.54%2 265
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group