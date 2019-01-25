Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Astec Industries, Inc.    ASTE

ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC. (ASTE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Astec Industries, Inc. Investors (ASTE)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 08:01pm EST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Astec Industries, Inc. (“Astec” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASTE) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On July 24, 2018, Astec announced financial results for the second quarter of 2018 and disclosed that the Company was exiting from its contractual obligations concerning the Highland wood pellet plant in Arkansas "driven by unresolved issues, which inhibited the plant's ability to meet contractual provisions by the date required by the Company's sales contract with Highland." Therefore, the Company "agreed to pay $68 million in cash in the aggregate over the course of the next 120 days and forgive approximately $7 million in receivables."

On this news, shares of Astec fell $12.59 per share or more than 20%, to close at $48.21 on July 24, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

Then on January 22, 2019, the Company announced that effective immediately, Benjamin G. Brock had resigned as Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

If you purchased Astec stock, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9244, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.
08:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Astec Industr..
BU
05:29pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Astec Ind..
BU
01/23ASTEC INDUSTRIES : Announces CEO Transition
AQ
01/22ASTEC INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, ..
AQ
01/22Astec Industries Announces CEO Transition
GL
2018ASTEC INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stat..
AQ
2018Astec Industries Appoints Tracey H. Cook to Board of Directors
GL
2018ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018ASTEC INDUSTRIES : to Attend Baird's 2018 Global Industrial Conference
AQ
2018ASTEC INDUSTRIES : Appoints Brad Southern to Board of Directors
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 244 M
EBIT 2018 75,2 M
Net income 2018 12,2 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 70,02
P/E ratio 2019 11,82
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,67x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,65x
Capitalization 830 M
Chart ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Astec Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 38,5 $
Spread / Average Target 5,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin G. Brock President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard J. Dorris Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
David C. Silvious Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Daniel K. Frierson Independent Director
William B. Sansom Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.20.60%830
CATERPILLAR3.74%78 325
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY6.24%10 206
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCI & TCH CO LTD--.--%4 080
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC--.--%3 021
TADANO LTD.28.66%1 449
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.