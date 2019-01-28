Log in
Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims against Astec Industries, Inc.

01/28/2019

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Astec Industries, Inc. (“Astec” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ASTE). This investigation concerns whether Astec has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On July 24, 2018, Astec announced financial results for the second quarter of 2018 and disclosed that the Company was exiting from its contractual obligations concerning the Highland wood pellet plant in Arkansas “driven by unresolved issues, which inhibited the plant’s ability to meet contractual provisions by the date required by the Company’s sales contract with Highland.” Therefore, the Company “agreed to pay $68 million in cash in the aggregate over the course of the next 120 days and forgive approximately $7 million in receivables.”

On this news, shares of Astec fell $12.59 per share or more than 20%, to close at $48.21 on July 24, 2018.

Then on January 22, 2019, the Company announced that effective immediately, Benjamin G. Brock had resigned as Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

If you acquired Astec securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.