Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims against Astec Industries, Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Astec Industries, Inc. (“Astec” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ASTE). This investigation concerns whether Astec has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On July 24, 2018, Astec announced financial results for the second quarter of 2018 and disclosed that the Company was exiting from its contractual obligations concerning the Highland wood pellet plant in Arkansas “driven by unresolved issues, which inhibited the plant’s ability to meet contractual provisions by the date required by the Company’s sales contract with Highland.” Therefore, the Company “agreed to pay $68 million in cash in the aggregate over the course of the next 120 days and forgive approximately $7 million in receivables.”

On this news, shares of Astec fell $12.59 per share or more than 20%, to close at $48.21 on July 24, 2018.

Then on January 22, 2019, the Company announced that effective immediately, Benjamin G. Brock had resigned as Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

