Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Astec Industries, Inc.

The law firm of Kirby
McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed
in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee on
behalf of those who acquired Astec Industries, Inc. (“Astec” or the
“Company”) (NASDAQ:ASTE)
securities during the period from July 26, 2016 through October 22, 2018
(the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 2, 2019 to apply to the
Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit alleges that Astec failed to disclose adverse information
regarding its business, operations and prospects, including that its
wood pellet plants suffered from significant and costly problems that
prevented them from running at their promised production capacity,
posing a threat to the Company’s pellet plant business, its overall
financial performance, and its financial outlook.
On July 24, 2018, Astec announced financial results for the second
quarter of 2018 and disclosed that the Company was exiting from its
contractual obligations concerning the Highland wood pellet plant in
Arkansas due to “the plant’s ability to meet contractual provisions by
the date required by the Company’s sales contract with Highland.”
Therefore, the Company “agreed to pay $68 million in cash in the
aggregate over the course of the next 120 days and forgive approximately
$7 million in receivables.” On this news, shares of Astec fell $12.59
per share or more than 20%, to close at $48.21 on July 24, 2018.
Then on January 22, 2019, the Company announced that effective
immediately, Benjamin Brock had resigned as Chief Executive Officer of
the Company.
