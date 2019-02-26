LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 in Astec Industries, Inc. to Contact the Firm

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds
investors in Astec Industries, Inc. (“Astec” or the “Company”)
(NASDAQ:ASTE) of the April 2, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead
plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed
against the Company.
The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern
District of Tennessee on behalf of all those who purchased Astec
securities between July 26, 2016 and October 22, 2018 (the “Class
Period”). The case, City of Taylor General Employees Retirement
System v. Astec Industries, Inc. et al., No. 1:19-cv-00024 was
filed on February 1, 2019, and has been assigned to Judge Pamela L.
Reeves.
The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated
federal securities laws by: 1) misleadingly using pellet plant sales and
revenue to improve the Company’s reported financial performance, despite
the fact that the pellet plants suffered from material defects and
undisclosed problems; 2) failing to disclose that the Company’s pellet
plants suffered from significant problems that prevented them from
meeting their intended and/or required production capacity; and 3)
failing to disclose that significant problems with the Company’s pellet
plants were preventing the Company from securing additional pellet plant
orders.
Specifically, on July 24, 2018, the Company reported disappointing
financial results for Astec’s second quarter of 2018, abruptly
announcing that the Company would substantially limit its wood pellet
business, that it was giving up on its plans to engineer and develop the
Highland wood pellet plant in Arkansas, and that it was limiting its
participation in the development of other new pellet plants.
On this news, the Company's stock price fell from $60.80 per share on
July 23, 2018 to $48.21 per share on July 24, 2018—a $12.59 or 20.71%
drop.
Then, before the market opened on October 23, 2018, the Company
surprised investors again by reporting third quarter 2018 results that
fell well short of the low end of the Company’s guidance and the
market’s expectations.
On this news, the Company's stock price fell from $47.27 per share on
October 22, 2018 to $35.41 per share on October 23, 2018—an $11.86 or
25.9% drop.
The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest
financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and
typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on
behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move
the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or
may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability
to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a
lead plaintiff or not.
