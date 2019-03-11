Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Astec Industries, Inc.    ASTE

ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.

(ASTE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Astec Industries, Inc. To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 07:56pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Astec Industries, Inc. ("Astec" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ASTE) of the April 2, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP. (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

If you invested in Astec stock or options between July 26, 2016 and October 22, 2018 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/ASTEThere is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee on behalf of all those who purchased Astec securities between July 26, 2016 and October 22, 2018 (the "Class Period"). The case, City of Taylor General Employees Retirement System v. Astec Industries, Inc. et al., No. 1:19-cv-00024 was filed on February 1, 2019, and has been assigned to Judge Pamela L. Reeves.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by: 1) misleadingly using pellet plant sales and revenue to improve the Company's reported financial performance, despite the fact that the pellet plants suffered from material defects and undisclosed problems; 2) failing to disclose that the Company's pellet plants suffered from significant problems that prevented them from meeting their intended and/or required production capacity; and 3) failing to disclose that significant problems with the Company's pellet plants were preventing the Company from securing additional pellet plant orders.

Specifically, on July 24, 2018, the Company reported disappointing financial results for Astec's second quarter of 2018, abruptly announcing that the Company would substantially limit its wood pellet business, that it was giving up on its plans to engineer and develop the Highland wood pellet plant in Arkansas, and that it was limiting its participation in the development of other new pellet plants.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell from $60.80 per share on July 23, 2018 to $48.21 per share on July 24, 2018—a $12.59 or 20.71% drop. 

Then, before the market opened on October 23, 2018, the Company surprised investors again by reporting third quarter 2018 results that fell well short of the low end of the Company's guidance and the market's expectations.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell from $47.27 per share on October 22, 2018 to $35.41 per share on October 23, 2018—an $11.86 or 25.9% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not. 

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Astec's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lead-plaintiff-deadline-alert-faruqi--faruqi-llp-encourages-investors-who-suffered-losses-exceeding-50-000-in-astec-industries-inc-to-contact-the-firm-300810463.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.
07:56pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
PR
03/11ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/08ASTEC INDUSTRIES ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,..
BU
03/07SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action ..
PR
03/02Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Fi..
BU
03/01GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tesla, Tata, MUFG, Shell
03/01ASTEC INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stat..
AQ
03/01ASTEC INDUSTRIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
03/01Astec Industries Appoints Mary L. Howell to Board of Directors
GL
03/01Astec Industries Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
GL
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.