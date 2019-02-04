Law Offices of Howard G. Smith : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Astec Industries, Inc. Investors (ASTE)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has
been filed on behalf of investors that purchased Astec Industries,
Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE)
(“Astec” or the “Company”) securities between July 26, 2016 and
October 22, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Astec investors
have until April 2, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
On July 24, 2018, Astec announced financial results for the second
quarter of 2018 and disclosed that the Company was exiting from its
contractual obligations concerning the Highland wood pellet plant in
Arkansas "driven by unresolved issues, which inhibited the plant's
ability to meet contractual provisions by the date required by the
Company's sales contract with Highland." Therefore, the Company "agreed
to pay $68 million in cash in the aggregate over the course of the next
120 days and forgive approximately $7 million in receivables." On this
news, shares of Astec fell $12.59 per share or more than 20%, to close
at $48.21 on July 24, 2018, thereby injuring investors.
Then on January 22, 2019, the Company announced that effective
immediately, Benjamin G. Brock had resigned as Chief Executive Officer
of the Company.
The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made
materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose
material adverse information regarding Astec's business, operations and
prospects, including that its wood pellet plants suffered from
significant and costly problems that prevented them from running at
their promised production capacity, posing a threat to the Company's
pellet plant business, its overall financial performance, and its
financial outlook.
