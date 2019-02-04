Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Astec Industries, Inc.    ASTE

ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC. (ASTE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Astec Industries, Inc. - ASTE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 05:06pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Astec Industries, Inc. ("Astec" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASTE).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Astec and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here to join a class action] 

On October 23, 2018, Astec announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.  Astec reported a 1.2% decrease in domestic sales and a 20.2% decrease in the Company's backlog, with the domestic backlog contracting by 28.1%, dragged down by Astec's pellet business.  For 2018, Astec cut its core revenue growth forecast to 1% to 3%, down substantially from 7% to 12%.  Astec also reported EPS of $0.30 for the quarter, widely missing the consensus estimate of $0.59.  Astec also reported $256.6 million in revenue for the quarter, below analysts' expectations of $276.8 million.  Following this news, Astec's stock price fell $11.76 per share, or 24.88%, to close at $35.51 on October 23, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-astec-industries-inc--aste-300789340.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.
05:37pRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against As..
BU
05:06pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Astec Indust..
PR
03:38pLAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Acti..
BU
11:34aINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
02/01ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Files Class Action Suit Against Astec Industr..
BU
02/01INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
02/01Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Astec Ind..
BU
01/31ASTEC INDUSTRIES : Hagens Berman Alerts Astec Industries (ASTE) Investors to Inv..
PR
01/28Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims against ..
BU
01/25GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Astec Industr..
BU
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.