Robbins Arroyo LLP: Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Astec Industries, Inc.
(NasdaqGS: ASTE) filed a class action complaint against the company for
alleged violations of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 between
July 26, 2016 and October 22, 2018. Astec designs, engineers,
manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road
building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood
processing industries in the United States and internationally.
View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/astec-industries/
Astec Accused of Misrepresenting Capability of Its Wood Pellet
Plants
According to the complaint, Astec represented itself as the world's only
single-source complete wood pellet manufacturer and noted that it could
produce saleable pellets months ahead of what any competitor could
accomplish. Despite these assurances, Astec's pellet plants suffered
from significant and costly problems that prevented them from running at
their promised production capacity, posing a threat to the company's
financial performance and outlook. Astec surprised the market when it
announced in July 2018 that it was substantially limiting its wood
pellet business and giving up on its plans to engineer and develop its
wood pellet plant in Arkansas. Astec again disappointed investors when
it revealed in October 2018 that third quarter 2018 financial results
fell short of expectations. Since news of Astec's troubles became
public, the company's stock price has fallen over 41%, and has yet to
recover.
Astec Shareholders Have Legal Options
Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their
rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leo Kandinov at (800)
350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com,
or via the shareholder
information form on the firm's website.
Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder
rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors
in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has
helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves
and the companies in which they have invested.
Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205006051/en/