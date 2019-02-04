Log in
ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC. (ASTE)
Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Astec Industries, Inc. – ASTE

02/04/2019 | 05:37pm EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) from July 26, 2016 through October 22, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Astec investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Astec class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1498.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Astec’s wood pellet plants suffered from significant and costly problems that prevented the plants from running at their promised production capacity; (2) this posed a threat to Astec’s pellet plant business, overall financial performance, and financial outlook; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements regarding Astec’s outlook and expected financial performance were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 2, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1498.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 244 M
EBIT 2018 75,2 M
Net income 2018 12,2 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 70,48
P/E ratio 2019 11,90
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,67x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,65x
Capitalization 836 M
Chart ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Astec Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 38,5 $
Spread / Average Target 5,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard J. Dorris President, CEO, COO & EVP
William D. Gehl Chairman
David C. Silvious Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Daniel K. Frierson Independent Director
William B. Sansom Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.21.40%836
CATERPILLAR3.02%77 251
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY13.67%10 969
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCI & TCH CO LTD--.--%4 146
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC--.--%3 035
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.--.--%1 380
