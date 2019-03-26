Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Astec Industries, Inc.    ASTE

ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.

(ASTE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) and April 2 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 12:09pm EDT

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Astec Industries, Inc. (“Astec” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASTE), and certain other defendants, related to alleged violations of federal securities laws. If you purchased Astec common stock between July 26, 2016 and October 22, 2018, you are encouraged to contact a Scott+Scott attorney at (844) 818-6982 for more information. The lead plaintiff deadline is April 2, 2019.

The complaint alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding Astec’s business, operations and prospects, including that its wood pellet plants suffered from significant and costly problems that prevented them from running at their promised production capacity, posing a threat to the Company’s pellet plant business, its overall financial performance, and its financial outlook.

On July 24, 2018, Astec revealed its 2018 second quarter financial results and announced that it was exiting from its contractual obligations concerning the Highland wood pellet plant, resulting in the Company agreeing to pay $68 million in cash over the course of the next 120 days and forgiving approximately $7 million in receivables. On this news, Astec’s stock dropped $12.59 per share, over 20%, to close at $48.21.

On October 23, 2018, the Company reported its 2018 third quarter financial results, which fell well short of the low end of the Company’s guidance and the market’s expectations. On this news, Astec’s stock declined nearly 25%.

Then, on January 22, 2019, Astec revealed that its CEO, Benjamin G. Brock, had resigned effective immediately. Following this news, Astec stock dropped roughly 5% over the next two trading days.

What You Can Do

If you purchased Astec stock between July 26, 2016 and October 22, 2018, inclusive, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.
12:09pSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action ..
BU
03/20Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Fi..
BU
03/19ASTEC INDUSTRIES : to Attend Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conferenc..
AQ
03/18ASTEC INDUSTRIES : to Attend Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference
PU
03/18ASTEC INDUSTRIES : to Attend Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conferenc..
AQ
03/18ASTEC INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
03/14FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Share..
AQ
03/11LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
PR
03/11ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/08ASTEC INDUSTRIES ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 294 M
EBIT 2019 98,1 M
Net income 2019 72,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,30
P/E ratio 2020 9,91
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,63x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,62x
Capitalization 820 M
Chart ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Astec Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 40,5 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard J. Dorris President, CEO, COO & EVP
William D. Gehl Chairman
David C. Silvious Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Daniel K. Frierson Independent Director
William B. Sansom Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.20.57%820
CATERPILLAR INC.2.12%75 615
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY47.60%15 375
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCI & TCH CO LTD--.--%5 051
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC--.--%2 661
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.--.--%1 686
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.