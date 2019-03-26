Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) and April 2 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Scott+Scott
Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and
consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors that a class action
lawsuit has been filed against Astec Industries, Inc. (“Astec” or the
“Company”) (NASDAQ: ASTE), and certain other defendants, related to
alleged violations of federal securities laws. If you purchased Astec
common stock between July 26, 2016 and October 22, 2018, you are
encouraged to contact a Scott+Scott attorney at (844) 818-6982 for more
information. The lead plaintiff deadline is April 2, 2019.
The complaint alleges that Defendants made false and misleading
statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding
Astec’s business, operations and prospects, including that its wood
pellet plants suffered from significant and costly problems that
prevented them from running at their promised production capacity,
posing a threat to the Company’s pellet plant business, its overall
financial performance, and its financial outlook.
On July 24, 2018, Astec revealed its 2018 second quarter financial
results and announced that it was exiting from its contractual
obligations concerning the Highland wood pellet plant, resulting in the
Company agreeing to pay $68 million in cash over the course of the next
120 days and forgiving approximately $7 million in receivables. On this
news, Astec’s stock dropped $12.59 per share, over 20%, to close at
$48.21.
On October 23, 2018, the Company reported its 2018 third quarter
financial results, which fell well short of the low end of the Company’s
guidance and the market’s expectations. On this news, Astec’s stock
declined nearly 25%.
Then, on January 22, 2019, Astec revealed that its CEO, Benjamin G.
Brock, had resigned effective immediately. Following this news, Astec
stock dropped roughly 5% over the next two trading days.
What You Can Do
If you purchased Astec stock between July 26, 2016 and October 22,
2018, inclusive, or if you have questions about this notice or your
legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.
About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities,
antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United
States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and
other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut,
California, and Ohio.
Attorney Advertising
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005756/en/