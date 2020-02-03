Astellas Pharma : Announces Completion of Acquisition of Own Shares, and Cancellation of Treasury Stock

Press Release

Astellas Announces Completion of Acquisition of Own

Shares, and Cancellation of Treasury Stock

(Acquisition of own shares pursuant to the provision of its Articles of Incorporation in accordance with Article 459, paragraph 1 of the Companies Act and cancellation of treasury stock pursuant to the provisions of Article 178 of the Companies Act)

TOKYO, February 4, 2020 - Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Kenji Yasukawa, Ph.D., "the Company" ) announced the status and the completion of acquisition of its own shares based on the resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting held on October 31, 2019, pursuant to the Articles of Incorporation in accordance with Article 459, paragraph 1 of the Companies Act.

The Company also announced the number of shares to be canceled on February 14, 2020 pursuant to Article 178 of the Companies Act has been finalized.

Particulars

1. Status of acquisition of own shares

(1) Class of shares acquired: Common stock of the Company (2) Total number of shares acquired: 7,009,900 shares (3) Total amount of acquisition cost: 13,133,509,050 yen (4) Period of acquisition: From January 1, 2020 to January 31, 2020 (5) Method of acquisition: Purchased on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. Details of the cancellation of treasury stock

(1) Class of shares to be cancelled: Common stock of the Company (2) Number of shares to be cancelled: 27,036,100 shares (Ratio to the total number of shares outstanding [excluding treasury stock]: 1.45 %) (3) Cancellation date: February 14, 2020

