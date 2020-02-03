Astellas Pharma : Announces Completion of Acquisition of Own Shares, and Cancellation of Treasury Stock

Log in
02/03/2020 | 09:06pm EST

Press Release

Astellas Announces Completion of Acquisition of Own

Shares, and Cancellation of Treasury Stock

(Acquisition of own shares pursuant to the provision of its Articles of Incorporation in accordance with Article 459, paragraph 1 of the Companies Act and cancellation of treasury stock pursuant to the provisions of Article 178 of the Companies Act)

TOKYO, February 4, 2020 - Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Kenji Yasukawa, Ph.D., "the Company" ) announced the status and the completion of acquisition of its own shares based on the resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting held on October 31, 2019, pursuant to the Articles of Incorporation in accordance with Article 459, paragraph 1 of the Companies Act.

The Company also announced the number of shares to be canceled on February 14, 2020 pursuant to Article 178 of the Companies Act has been finalized.

Particulars

1. Status of acquisition of own shares

(1)

Class of shares acquired:

Common stock of the Company

(2)

Total number of shares acquired: 7,009,900 shares

(3)

Total amount of acquisition cost:

13,133,509,050 yen

(4)

Period of acquisition:

From January 1, 2020 to January 31, 2020

(5)

Method of acquisition:

Purchased on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. Details of the cancellation of treasury stock

(1)

Class of shares to be cancelled:

Common stock of the Company

(2)

Number of shares to be cancelled:

27,036,100 shares

(Ratio to the total number of shares outstanding [excluding treasury stock]:

1.45 %)

(3)

Cancellation date:

February 14, 2020

1

(Reference)

1. Details of the resolution at the meeting of the Board of Directors on October 31, 2019

(1)

Class of shares to be acquired:

Common stock of the Company

(2)

Total number of shares to be acquired:

Up to 32 million shares

(Ratio to the total number of shares outstanding [excluding treasury stock):

1.70%]

(3)

Total amount of acquisition cost:

Up to 50 billion yen

(4)

Period of acquisition:

From November 1, 2019 to January 31, 2020

2. Accumulated Company's own shares acquired pursuant to the above board resolution

(1)

Total number of shares acquired:

27,036,100 shares

(2)

Total amount of acquisition cost:

49,999,815,550 yen

(Ratio to the total number of shares outstanding [excluding treasury stock]:

1.45 %)

3. Details of the decided cancellation of treasury stock (October 31, 2019)

(1) Class of shares to be cancelled:

Common stock of the Company

  1. Total number of shares to be cancelled: All of the shares repurchased as stated in 2 above

(3) Scheduled cancellation date:

February 14, 2020

4. Status of shares after cancellation

(1) Number of shares issued:

1,861,787,075 shares (expected)

  1. Number of the Company's treasury stock: 3,381,929shares (expected)
    [Estimated numbers of shares described above (1) and (2) were calculated on the basis of the issued shares and the Company's treasury stock as of
    January 31, 2020, respectively.]

2

About Astellas

Astellas Pharma Inc., based in Tokyo, Japan, is a company dedicated to improving the health of people around the world through the provision of innovative and reliable pharmaceutical products. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.astellas.com/en

Cautionary Notes

In this press release, statements made with respect to current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements about the future performance of Astellas. These statements are based on management's current assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (i) changes in general economic conditions and in laws and regulations, relating to pharmaceutical markets, (ii) currency exchange rate fluctuations, (iii) delays in new product launches, (iv) the inability of Astellas to market existing and new products effectively,

  1. the inability of Astellas to continue to effectively research and develop products accepted by customers in highly competitive markets, and (vi) infringements of Astellas' intellectual property rights by third parties.
    Information about pharmaceutical products (including products currently in development) which is included in this press release is not intended to constitute an advertisement or medical advice.

###

Contacts for inquiries or additional information:

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Corporate Communications

TEL: +81-3-3244-3201 FAX: +81-3-5201-7473

3

Disclaimer

Astellas Pharma Inc. published this content on 04 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2020 02:05:04 UTC
