ASTELLAS PHARMA INC
Astellas Pharma : Announces Status of Acquisition of Own Shares

09/03/2018 | 07:12am CEST

Press Release

Astellas Announces Status of Acquisition of Own Shares

(Under the provision of its Articles of Incorporation in accordance with Article 165, paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

TOKYO, September 3, 2018 - Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Kenji Yasukawa, Ph.D., "the Company") announced the status of acquisition of its own shares as stated below. The acquisition was implemented pursuant to Article 156 which is applicable in accordance with Article 165, paragraph 3 of the Companies Act.

Particulars

  • 1. Class of shares acquired: Common stock of the Company

12,397,200 shares

3. Aggregate amount of acquisition cost:

23,234,007,650 yen

4. Date of acquisition:

From August 1, 2018 to August 31, 2018

5. Method of acquisition:

Purchased on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

2. Total number of shares acquired:

  • 1. Details of the resolution at the meeting of the Board of Directors (announced on May 31, 2018)

    • - Class of shares to be acquired: Common stock of the Company

    • - Total number of shares to be acquired: Up to 60 million shares

      (The percentage compared to the total number of shares outstanding: 3.04%)

    • - Aggregate amount of acquisition cost: Up to 100 billion yen

    • - Period of acquisition: From June 1, 2018 to September 20, 2018

  • 2. Accumulated Company's own shares acquired through August 31, 2018, pursuant to the above board resolution

- Total number of shares acquired:

45,018,800 shares

- Aggregate amount of acquisition cost: 80,181,900,500 yen

About Astellas

Astellas Pharma Inc., based in Tokyo, Japan, is a company dedicated to improving the health of people around the world through the provision of innovative and reliable pharmaceutical products. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.astellas.com/en

Cautionary Notes

In this press release, statements made with respect to current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements about the future performance of Astellas. These statements are based on management's current assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (i) changes in general economic conditions and in laws and regulations, relating to pharmaceutical markets, (ii) currency exchange rate fluctuations, (iii) delays in new product launches, (iv) the inability of Astellas to market existing and new products effectively, (v) the inability of Astellas to continue to effectively research and develop products accepted by customers in highly competitive markets, and (vi) infringements of Astellas' intellectual property rights by third parties.

Information about pharmaceutical products (including products currently in development) which is included in this press release is not intended to constitute an advertisement or medical advice.

###

Contacts for inquiries or additional information:

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Corporate Communications

TEL: +81-3-3244-3201 FAX: +81-3-5201-7473

Disclaimer

Astellas Pharma Inc. published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 05:11:04 UTC
