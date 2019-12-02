Log in
ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.

ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.

(4503)
Astellas Pharma : Announces Status of Acquisition of Own Shares

12/02/2019 | 01:18am EST

Press Release

Astellas Announces Status of Acquisition

of Own Shares

(Under the provision of its Articles of Incorporation in accordance with Article 459,

paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)

TOKYO, Decembr 2, 2019 - Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Kenji Yasukawa, Ph.D. "the Company") announced the status of acquisition of its own shares as stated below. The acquisition was implemented pursuant to the provision of its Articles of Incorporation in accordance with Article 459, paragraph 1 of the Companies Act.

Particulars

1. Class of shares acquired:

Common stock of the Company

  • Total number of shares acquired: 12,665,600 shares
    3 Total amount of acquisition cost: 23,127,942,450 yen

4

Period of acquisition:

From November 1, 2019 to November 30,

2019

5

Method of acquisition:

Purchased on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of the resolution at the meeting of the Board of Directors (announced on October 31, 2019)

- Class of shares to be acquired:

Common stock of the Company

- Total number of shares to be acquired: Up to 32 million shares

(Ratio to the total number of shares outstanding [excluding

treasury stock]: 1.70%)

- Total amount of acquisition cost:

Up to 50 billion yen

- Period of acquisition:

From November 1, 2019 to January 31, 2020

2. Accumulated Company's own shares acquired through November 30, 2019, pursuant to the above board resolution

- Total number of shares acquired:

12,665,600 shares

- Total amount of acquisition cost:

23,127,942,450 yen

1

About Astellas

Astellas Pharma Inc., based in Tokyo, Japan, is a company dedicated to improving the health of people around the world through the provision of innovative and reliable pharmaceutical products. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.astellas.com/en

Cautionary Notes

In this press release, statements made with respect to current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements about the future performance of Astellas. These statements are based on management's current assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (i) changes in general economic conditions and in laws and regulations, relating to pharmaceutical markets, (ii) currency exchange rate fluctuations, (iii) delays in new product launches, (iv) the inability of Astellas to market existing and new products effectively,

(v) the inability of Astellas to continue to effectively research and develop products accepted by customers in highly competitive markets, and (vi) infringements of Astellas intellectual property rights by third

parties.'

Information about pharmaceutical products (including products currently in development) which is included in this press release is not intended to constitute an advertisement or medical advice.

###

Contacts for inquiries or additional information:

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Corporate Communications

TEL: +81-3-3244-3201 FAX: +81-3-5201-7473

2

Disclaimer

Astellas Pharma Inc. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 06:17:04 UTC
