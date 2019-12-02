Astellas Pharma : Announces Status of Acquisition of Own Shares

Press Release

Astellas Announces Status of Acquisition

of Own Shares

(Under the provision of its Articles of Incorporation in accordance with Article 459,

paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)

TOKYO, Decembr 2, 2019 - Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Kenji Yasukawa, Ph.D. "the Company") announced the status of acquisition of its own shares as stated below. The acquisition was implemented pursuant to the provision of its Articles of Incorporation in accordance with Article 459, paragraph 1 of the Companies Act.

Particulars 1. Class of shares acquired: Common stock of the Company

Total number of shares acquired: 12,665,600 shares

3 Total amount of acquisition cost: 23,127,942,450 yen

4 Period of acquisition: From November 1, 2019 to November 30, 2019 5 Method of acquisition: Purchased on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Reference)

1. Details of the resolution at the meeting of the Board of Directors (announced on October 31, 2019)

- Class of shares to be acquired: Common stock of the Company - Total number of shares to be acquired: Up to 32 million shares (Ratio to the total number of shares outstanding [excluding treasury stock]: 1.70%) - Total amount of acquisition cost: Up to 50 billion yen - Period of acquisition: From November 1, 2019 to January 31, 2020

2. Accumulated Company's own shares acquired through November 30, 2019, pursuant to the above board resolution