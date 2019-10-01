Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Astellas Pharma Inc.    4503   JP3942400007

ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.

(4503)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Astellas Pharma : Commits Nearly $13 Million to Fund Boston-area Start-Up Innovation in Cell and Gene Therapy - Financial support for LabCentral Incubators builds on ' $1 Billion+ investment in Boston's Life Science Community -

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 09:13pm EDT

TOKYO, October 1 2019 - Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Kenji Yasukawa, Ph.D., 'Astellas') today announced it will invest nearly $13 million into two innovation incubators operated by LabCentral, a premier United States-based laboratory facility for next-generation biotech startups. This initiative, combined with the more than $1 billion Astellas has previously committed to driving innovation in Massachusetts, contributes to the Boston-area life science community's ongoing efforts to accelerate the discovery and development of potential breakthrough therapies in areas of significant unmet need.

'Astellas has a long-standing commitment to the Boston-area life sciences ecosystem, where world-class talent are dedicated to turning innovative science into value for patients,' said Kenji Yasukawa, Ph.D., President and CEO, Astellas. 'Our presence in the greater Boston area comprises over 200 professionals across several locations driving innovation in regenerative medicine, immuno-oncology, mitochondrial function, genetic regulation and beyond. Accelerating early-stage scientific innovation in areas such as cell and gene therapy is a strategic focus for Astellas, and is superbly aligned with the mission of LabCentral to serve as a launching-pad for cutting-edge biotech and life sciences start-ups.'

Astellas will invest $12.5 million to become the only pharmaceutical/biotechnology company among five Founding Sponsors of a new incubator, which will feature a core lab space where companies can easily conduct process development studies and a non-GMP pilot plant, being developed by LabCentral at 238 Main Street in Cambridge, Mass. The investment, announced today in a ceremony with the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center and elected officials including Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, provides support to start-up companies and entrepreneurial founders seeking to create scientific innovation in areas of unmet need such as cell and gene therapy. The new incubator is expected to be operational in 2021.

Astellas also today announced it will invest at least $450,000 over three years to become a Gold Sponsor of LabCentral's existing incubator located at 700 Main Street in Cambridge.

By supporting these incubators, Astellas can select, support and access innovation from leading start-ups creating healthcare solutions in its areas of focus.

Since 2010, Astellas has invested more than $800 million in, and committed nearly $500 million more to, Massachusetts-based innovation through the acquisitions of Ocata Therapeutics, Inc., Mitobridge, Inc. and Potenza Therapeutics, Inc., as well as the construction of a state-of-the-art headquarters for the Astellas Institute for Regenerative Medicine (AIRM) in Westborough, Mass. The new facility, expected to open in 2020, will enable AIRM to accelerate research and development in the field of regenerative medicine and cell therapy.

The impact of this agreement on Astellas' financial results in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 will be limited.

Click below for a copy of the full press release

Disclaimer

Astellas Pharma Inc. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 01:12:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.
09:13pASTELLAS PHARMA : Commits Nearly $13 Million to Fund Boston-area Start-Up Innova..
PU
08:09aASTELLAS PHARMA : Oncology Announces 2019 C3 Prize Finalists
AQ
09/30SEATTLE GENETICS : and Astellas Announce Results from Phase 1 Trial of Investiga..
AQ
09/29ASTELLAS PHARMA : Seattle Genetics and Astellas Announce Results from Phase 1 Tr..
PU
09/27ASTELLAS PHARMA INC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/23ASTELLAS PHARMA : Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for XOSPATA® (gilteritinib) as ..
PU
09/23FIBROGEN : Roxadustat Approved in Japan for the Treatment of Anemia Associated w..
AQ
09/23ASTELLAS PHARMA INC. : - Evrenzo Tablets Approved in Japan for the Treatment of ..
AQ
09/23ASTELLAS PHARMA : Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for XOSPATA as a Monotherapy fo..
AQ
09/20ASTELLAS PHARMA : Evrenzo® (roxadustat) Tablets Approved in Japan for the Treatm..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 244 B
EBIT 2020 240 B
Net income 2020 190 B
Finance 2020 455 B
Yield 2020 2,66%
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,96x
EV / Sales2021 1,87x
Capitalization 2 890 B
Technical analysis trends ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 1 941,67  JPY
Last Close Price 1 532,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 63,1%
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenji Yasukawa President, CEO & Representative Director
Yoshihiko Hatanaka Chairman
Chikashi Takeda Chief Financial Officer
Mitsunori Matsuda General Manager-Pharmaceutical Technology
Michael Rafa SVP, Head-Innovation & New Technologies
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.11.01%26 842
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.35%341 455
ROCHE HOLDING AG18.57%248 942
MERCK AND COMPANY10.17%215 532
NOVARTIS16.27%198 779
PFIZER-17.69%198 731
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group