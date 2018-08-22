Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Astellas Pharma Inc    4503   JP3942400007

ASTELLAS PHARMA INC (4503)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Astellas Pharma : Pfizer, Astellas revise two cancer drug trial protocols to speed up results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 11:43pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The Pfizer logo is seen at their world headquarters in New York

(Reuters) - Drugmakers Pfizer Inc and Astellas Pharma Inc said on Wednesday they would change protocols for two late-stage trials testing prostate cancer drug Xtandi to speed up completion.

The companies now expect the ARCHES trial to end late this year, ahead of the previously anticipated completion date of April 2020, and the EMBARK trial to complete by mid-2020, earlier than the prior goal of March 2021.

Both trials are testing Xtandi in men with hormone-sensitive prostate cancer.

Xtandi is already approved in the United States to treat castration-resistant prostate cancer and brought Pfizer revenue of $171 million in the latest reported quarter.

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men worldwide and over 164,000 men in the United States are estimated to be newly diagnosed with the disease this year, according to the American Cancer Society.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTELLAS PHARMA INC -0.40% 1879 End-of-day quote.29.59%
PFIZER -0.21% 42.07 Delayed Quote.16.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASTELLAS PHARMA INC
08/22ASTELLAS PHARMA : Pfizer, Astellas revise two cancer drug trial protocols to spe..
RE
08/21ASTELLAS PHARMA : Approval of Linzess® Tablets 0.25 mg in Japan for Additional I..
PU
08/17ASTELLAS PHARMA : Announces Acquisition of Quethera
AQ
08/16ASTELLAS PHARMA : Findings on Cancer Therapy Reported by Investigators at Astell..
AQ
08/16ASTELLAS PHARMA : Researchers at Astellas Pharma Report New Data on Lower Urinar..
AQ
08/16ASTELLAS PHARMA : acquires Quethera for $108.5m
AQ
08/14ASTELLAS PHARMA : buys eye gene therapy biotech Quethera for $109m
AQ
08/13ASTELLAS PHARMA : acquires ophthalmic company Quethera
AQ
08/11ASTELLAS PHARMA : Acquires Quethera
AQ
08/11ASTELLAS PHARMA : absorbs U.K. ocular gene therapy player Quethera
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/10Astellas acquires UK-based gene therapy developer for up to £85M 
07/30Astellas Pharma, Inc. ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/163 THINGS IN BIOTECH, JULY 16 : Array Gets An Important Update 
07/13FDA OKs expanded use for prostate cancer med Xtandi 
07/13Key events next week - healthcare 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 300 B
EBIT 2019 272 B
Net income 2019 209 B
Finance 2019 402 B
Yield 2019 2,05%
P/E ratio 2019 17,47
P/E ratio 2020 19,15
EV / Sales 2019 2,56x
EV / Sales 2020 2,55x
Capitalization 3 735 B
Chart ASTELLAS PHARMA INC
Duration : Period :
Astellas Pharma Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTELLAS PHARMA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1 827  JPY
Spread / Average Target -3,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenji Yasukawa President, CEO & Representative Director
Yoshihiko Hatanaka Chairman
Chikashi Takeda Chief Financial Officer
Mitsunori Matsuda General Manager-Pharmaceutical Technology
Tomokazu Fujisawa Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTELLAS PHARMA INC29.59%33 812
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-2.03%363 111
PFIZER16.87%247 147
NOVARTIS0.83%213 766
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-1.46%212 235
MERCK AND COMPANY24.70%183 959
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.