Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Astellas Pharma Inc    4503   JP3942400007

ASTELLAS PHARMA INC

(4503)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Astellas Pharma : Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for XOSPATA® (gilteritinib) as a Monotherapy for Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia with a FLT3 Mutation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 09:17pm EDT

If approved by the European Commission, gilteritinib would represent one of
the few advances in Europe for AML over the past 40 years1

TOKYO, Sept. 20, 2019 - Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Kenji Yasukawa, Ph.D., 'Astellas') announced today that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion recommending the oral once-daily therapy XOSPATA® (gilteritinib) as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients who have relapsed or refractory (resistant to treatment) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a FLT3 mutation (FLT3mut+).2 If approved by the European Commission (EC), gilteritinib has the potential to improve treatment outcomes for AML patients with the most common mutations - FLT3 internal tandem duplication (ITD) and FLT3 tyrosine kinase domain (TKD) - and would be one of the few advances for the treatment of AML in Europe over the past 40 years.1,3 Gilteritinib received accelerated assessment from the EMA, which allowed the CHMP to reduce the timeframe for approval.4

'The data are encouraging, showing a significant improvement in overall survival (OS), and one-year survival rates doubled when comparing gilteritinib to the current standard of care,' said Giovanni Martinelli, M.D., Institute of Hematology, S.Orsola-Malpighi University Hospital, Bologna, Italy, a study investigator. 'For relapsed or refractory FLT3mut+ AML patients the current prognosis is poor, with median OS of less than six months following treatment with salvage chemotherapy. If approved by the EC, gilteritinib has the potential to change the treatment landscape.'

The CHMP decision is based on results from the Phase 3 ADMIRAL trial, which investigated gilteritinib versus salvage chemotherapy in patients with relapsed or refractory FLT3mut+ AML.5 Patients treated with gilteritinib had significantly longer OS than those who received salvage chemotherapy.5 Median OS for patients who received gilteritinib was 9.3 months, compared to 5.6 months for patients who received salvage chemotherapy (Hazard Ratio = 0.64 (95% CI 0.49, 0.83), P=0.0004).5,6 Rates of one-year survival were 37% for patients who received gilteritinib, compared to 17% for patients who received salvage chemotherapy.5

'There is a high unmet need in AML and Astellas is committed to improving treatment options. Gilteritinib offers a potential new alternative for patients with relapsed or refractory FLT3mut+ AML, with data showing improved survival outcomes,' said Andrew Krivoshik, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Global Therapeutic Area Head, Oncology Development, Astellas. 'Subject to EC approval, gilteritinib has the potential to provide new hope for clinicians, patients and their families.'

The positive opinion from the CHMP will now be reviewed by the EC, which has the authority to approve medicines for the 28 European Union member countries, and is also valid in Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein.7 In late 2018, gilteritinib was approved by regulatory agencies in the U.S. and Japan for the treatment of adult patients who have relapsed or refractory FLT3mut+ AML.8,9

Click below for a copy of the full press release

Disclaimer

Astellas Pharma Inc. published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 01:16:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASTELLAS PHARMA INC
09:17pASTELLAS PHARMA : Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for XOSPATA® (gilteritinib) as ..
PU
04:35aFIBROGEN : Roxadustat Approved in Japan for the Treatment of Anemia Associated w..
AQ
04:34aASTELLAS PHARMA : Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for XOSPATA as a Monotherapy fo..
AQ
04:34aASTELLAS PHARMA INC. : - Evrenzo Tablets Approved in Japan for the Treatment of ..
AQ
09/20ASTELLAS PHARMA : Evrenzo® (roxadustat) Tablets Approved in Japan for the Treatm..
PU
09/17ASTELLAS PHARMA : Seattle Genetics and Astellas Announce US FDA Grants Priority ..
PU
09/16ASTELLAS PHARMA : and iota Biosciences Enter into Collaborative Research and Dev..
AQ
09/13ASTELLAS PHARMA : and iota Biosciences Enter into Collaborative Research and Dev..
PU
09/12ASTELLAS PHARMA : Partners with MBC BioLabs to Help Pioneering Biotech Start-ups..
AQ
09/11Swiss Biotech Anokion Raises $40 Million in Series B Round
DJ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 244 B
EBIT 2020 241 B
Net income 2020 191 B
Finance 2020 422 B
Yield 2020 2,66%
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,98x
EV / Sales2021 1,88x
Capitalization 2 885 B
Technical analysis trends ASTELLAS PHARMA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1 936,36  JPY
Last Close Price 1 530,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 63,4%
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chairman
President, CEO & Representative Director
Chief Financial Officer
General Manager-Pharmaceutical Technology
SVP, Head-Innovation & New Technologies
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTELLAS PHARMA INC10.79%26 732
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.01%347 446
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.17.11%245 289
MERCK AND COMPANY11.45%218 042
PFIZER-15.95%202 934
NOVARTIS16.11%199 009
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group