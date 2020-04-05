Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Astellas Pharma Inc.    4503   JP3942400007

ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.

(4503)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Astellas Pharma : Three Astellas Research and Production Facilities in Japan Adopt Aqua Premium

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/05/2020 | 10:06pm EDT

- Switching to greenhouse gas emission-free hydroelectric power -

TOKYO, April 6, 2020 - Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Kenji Yasukawa, Ph.D., 'Astellas') today announced that three of its research and production facilities in Japan will be changing their electricity supply plan to the Aqua Premium1 plan offered by TEPCO Energy Partner, Inc., starting in April 2020. With this change, all electricity consumed by Astellas' Tsukuba Research Center, Tsukuba Biotechnology Research Center, and Takahagi Chemistry & Technology Development Center will be powered by hydroelectric power, which is free of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

As a company dedicated to improving the health of people around the world, Astellas is conducting its business activities in harmony with the global environment in order to contribute to the development of a sustainable society. Recognizing that addressing climate change mitigation measures is an important corporate focus, Astellas is working proactively to reduce GHG emissions. As part of its efforts, the company has already purchased electricity generated by renewable energy sources at some of its overseas facilities, including wind power and biomass boiler, and the sales force both in and outside of Japan use hybrid vehicles. In 2018, Astellas' mid-to-long term GHG emission reduction targets, which were revised by backcasting2 from the goal that society should aim for by 2050, were recognized as a science-based goal by the Science Based Targets (SBT) initiative3.

The adoption of Aqua Premium is expected to enable the three facilities to reduce the volume of GHG emission in the normal consumption of electricity entirely (approximately 31,000 tons (actual) in 2019) from fiscal year (FY) 2020. Astellas' target for GHG emissions reduction, which has been recognized by the SBT initiative, is set to reduce its total emissions by 30 % from the base year FY2015 levels by FY2030 (emissions in the base year: 221,000 tons). Astellas believes that adopting Aqua Premium is an important measure that will greatly contribute to meeting the GHG emission reduction target for FY2030.

Astellas will continue to identify and implement measures to help solve global environmental issues, such as climate change, and to make a meaningful contribution to people all over the world by harmonizing its business activities with the global environment.

Click below for a copy of the full press release

Disclaimer

Astellas Pharma Inc. published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 02:05:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.
03/30ASTELLAS PHARMA : Launches its Corporate Website's Science Section
PU
03/30ASTELLAS PHARMA INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/24CytomX Therapeutics and Astellas Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop ..
AQ
03/23ASTELLAS PHARMA : CytomX Therapeutics and Astellas Announce Strategic Collaborat..
PU
03/18ASTELLAS PHARMA : Gifu University and Astellas establish a Research Course on Ph..
AQ
02/27ASTELLAS PHARMA : Notice Regarding the Performance-linked Stock Compensation Sch..
PU
02/20Seattle Genetics and Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation fo..
AQ
02/19ASTELLAS PHARMA : and Seattle Genetics Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designat..
PU
02/12ASTELLAS PHARMA : XTANDI Demonstrates Significant Improvement in Overall Surviva..
AQ
02/11SEATTLE GENETICS : and Astellas Announce Updated Results from Phase 1b/2 Trial o..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 275 B
EBIT 2020 257 B
Net income 2020 204 B
Finance 2020 458 B
Yield 2020 2,57%
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,96x
EV / Sales2021 1,86x
Capitalization 2 955 B
Chart ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.
Duration : Period :
Astellas Pharma Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 2 129,17  JPY
Last Close Price 1 590,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 82,4%
Spread / Average Target 33,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenji Yasukawa President, CEO & Representative Director
Yoshihiko Hatanaka Chairman
Chikashi Takeda Senior Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Naoki Okamura Representative Director & Vice President
Tomokazu Fujisawa Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.-1.73%28 860
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-8.02%345 705
ROCHE HOLDING AG2.77%277 060
MERCK & CO., INC-16.16%195 141
NOVARTIS-11.15%187 703
PFIZER, INC.-14.14%181 075
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group