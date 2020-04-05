Astellas Pharma : Three Astellas Research and Production Facilities in Japan Adopt Aqua Premium

- Switching to greenhouse gas emission-free hydroelectric power -

TOKYO, April 6, 2020 - Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Kenji Yasukawa, Ph.D., 'Astellas') today announced that three of its research and production facilities in Japan will be changing their electricity supply plan to the Aqua Premium1 plan offered by TEPCO Energy Partner, Inc., starting in April 2020. With this change, all electricity consumed by Astellas' Tsukuba Research Center, Tsukuba Biotechnology Research Center, and Takahagi Chemistry & Technology Development Center will be powered by hydroelectric power, which is free of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

As a company dedicated to improving the health of people around the world, Astellas is conducting its business activities in harmony with the global environment in order to contribute to the development of a sustainable society. Recognizing that addressing climate change mitigation measures is an important corporate focus, Astellas is working proactively to reduce GHG emissions. As part of its efforts, the company has already purchased electricity generated by renewable energy sources at some of its overseas facilities, including wind power and biomass boiler, and the sales force both in and outside of Japan use hybrid vehicles. In 2018, Astellas' mid-to-long term GHG emission reduction targets, which were revised by backcasting2 from the goal that society should aim for by 2050, were recognized as a science-based goal by the Science Based Targets (SBT) initiative3.

The adoption of Aqua Premium is expected to enable the three facilities to reduce the volume of GHG emission in the normal consumption of electricity entirely (approximately 31,000 tons (actual) in 2019) from fiscal year (FY) 2020. Astellas' target for GHG emissions reduction, which has been recognized by the SBT initiative, is set to reduce its total emissions by 30 % from the base year FY2015 levels by FY2030 (emissions in the base year: 221,000 tons). Astellas believes that adopting Aqua Premium is an important measure that will greatly contribute to meeting the GHG emission reduction target for FY2030.

Astellas will continue to identify and implement measures to help solve global environmental issues, such as climate change, and to make a meaningful contribution to people all over the world by harmonizing its business activities with the global environment.

